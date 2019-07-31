Marianne Williamson Is Surprise Debate Star: See Her Best Quotes & Memes

Marianne Williamson, the bestselling author and relative unknown in the race, just stepped into the spotlight as a surprise breakout star in the Democratic debate on July 30.
She’s known for being Oprah’s spiritual advisor, and her quote about battling dark psychic forces resonated with people watching the debate. She received resounding applause when she addressed the “dark psychic force” that’s overwhelming America.
Williamson has said before that President Donald Trump needs to be addressed with courageous love, not more fear, and it seems like she’s right, based on her performance tonight.
Her dark psychic force quote will be remembered for a long time. She said: “If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hate that this president is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days.”
She really stood out when she addressed reparations, having in-depth knowledge of the 40 acres and a mule promised to freed slaves and what that would be worth today.
She didn’t mince words about Flint either.
After her performance tonight, she’s picking up a lot of supporters. “I think I have to stan Marianne Williamson,” one viewer admitted.
And a lot of admiring memes are being made about her too.
Williamson seemed to almost have magical powers at some points.
If anyone could cast a curse, it’s her, some said on Twitter.
It would be fascinating to watch her debate Donald Trump. Meghan McCain, John McCain’s daughter, wrote: “Trump VS high crystal priestess @marwilliamson is the debate American needs.”
One person wrote: “I don’t want Marianne Williamson to be president but I do wnat her to be dictator.”
We might just see a bump in Williamson’s polls after tonight’s debate and an increase in donations.
She’d have a long way to go before winning the nomination, but some viewers think it could be possible after tonight.
This is a developing story.