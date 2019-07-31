Marianne Williamson Is Surprise Debate Star: See Her Best Quotes & Memes

Marianne Williamson, the bestselling author and relative unknown in the race, just stepped into the spotlight as a surprise breakout star in the Democratic debate on July 30.

She’s known for being Oprah’s spiritual advisor, and her quote about battling dark psychic forces resonated with people watching the debate. She received resounding applause when she addressed the “dark psychic force” that’s overwhelming America.

Marianne Williamson gets big applause when she talks about the "dark, psychic force" at play in America https://t.co/gXm5OCVCZk #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/hDFKrFcchf — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 31, 2019

Williamson has said before that President Donald Trump needs to be addressed with courageous love, not more fear, and it seems like she’s right, based on her performance tonight.

Her dark psychic force quote will be remembered for a long time. She said: “If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hate that this president is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days.”

She really stood out when she addressed reparations, having in-depth knowledge of the 40 acres and a mule promised to freed slaves and what that would be worth today.

She didn’t mince words about Flint either.

Marianne Williamson’s campaign just sent a fundraising email around this moment tonight which included a loose comparison of the Flint water crisis to water issues in Denmark, S.C. #SC2020 https://t.co/PxVuyW73tm — Gavin Jackson (@GavinJackson) July 31, 2019

Ok ok Marianne Williamson speaking facts right now #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Tz9zIJyMEd — pbnj218 (@pbnj218) July 31, 2019

After her performance tonight, she’s picking up a lot of supporters. “I think I have to stan Marianne Williamson,” one viewer admitted.

SHIT GUYS. I think I have to stan Marianne Williamson. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/AVBYQnWfVs — Mikhail G (@mkhlgrant) July 31, 2019

And a lot of admiring memes are being made about her too.

Marianne Williamson checking her notes right before questioning the entire field 🤣#DemDebates pic.twitter.com/JrBbsvzNa7 — The Original Arya™ (@bigsecksa) July 31, 2019

Williamson seemed to almost have magical powers at some points.

How you tweeting and crushing it in the debate at the same time? You got magic powers. Girl, you a witch! #marianneisawitch #witchplease pic.twitter.com/fHAxcUictt — 2 (@proudbluestain) July 31, 2019

If anyone could cast a curse, it’s her, some said on Twitter.

Marianne Williamson is the only candidate I'm positive could cast a curse and that resonates with me — Mason Catt (@masoncatt) July 31, 2019

It would be fascinating to watch her debate Donald Trump. Meghan McCain, John McCain’s daughter, wrote: “Trump VS high crystal priestess @marwilliamson is the debate American needs.”

Trump VS high crystal priestess @marwilliamson is the debate America needs. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Kx1Drc1twL — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 31, 2019

One person wrote: “I don’t want Marianne Williamson to be president but I do wnat her to be dictator.”

I don’t want Marianne Williamson to be president but I do want her to be dictator — Alex (@ratboy567) July 31, 2019

We might just see a bump in Williamson’s polls after tonight’s debate and an increase in donations.

Will…will Marianne Williamson win the nomination? Is that the next crazy thing? — Vera (@MomVee) July 31, 2019

Sorry, but every single thing out of @marwilliamson's mouth is the quote of the night. — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) July 31, 2019

Author Marianne Williamson when asked about reparations. pic.twitter.com/zz658JBPm8 — Spectrum News SA (@SpecNewsSA) July 31, 2019

The only one who really influenced my opinion of her is Marianne Williamson. — TShev (@TShevory) July 31, 2019

She’d have a long way to go before winning the nomination, but some viewers think it could be possible after tonight.

Marianne Williamson: "It's bigger than Flint. It's all over this country. It's particularly people of color. It's particularly people who do not have the money to fight back. And if the Democrats don't start saying it, then why would those people feel that they're there for us?" — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 31, 2019

This is a developing story.