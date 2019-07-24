Nickelodeon Slime: Is SpaceX Bringing Slime to Space?

Nickelodeon slime is headed to the International Space Station via the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, according to Nickelodeon.

“We’re sending slime where it’s never gone before, to the International Space Station!” Nickelodeon wrote on Twitter.

The bright green slime became famous in the 1990s for drenching unwitting competitors during Nickelodeon game shows like “Double Dare.” The slime has also been dropped on hundreds of celebrities at award shows like the Kid’s Choice Awards.

“We’re going to slime a couple of astronauts and put it through a couple demonstrations,” said Andrew Machles, a vice president of public affairs at Viacom, which owns Nickelodeon.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nickelodeon’s Iconic Slime Will Be the Subject of Research

Samantha asked a question that is surely on most peoples' minds. "Why tho," she commented. People are probably wondering why Nickelodeon's iconic green slime is being shot into space. The answer? Research.

Slime in space? Yes! Take a look behind the scenes as researchers prepare to send Nickelodeon's iconic slime to the ISS National Lab onboard the SpaceX #Dragon! Stay tuned to learn how non-newtonian fluids behave in microgravity. Who is going to get slimed?#slimeinspace pic.twitter.com/daOWyQq5xJ — ISS National Lab (@ISS_CASIS) July 19, 2019

According to the International Space Station Lab, the slime will provide researchers with an opportunity to study how non-newtonian fluids behave in microgravity. The findings will be instituted in educational programs for children to learn the basic principles of fluid flow in microgravity.

While scientists are very familiar with the way water behaves in space, they are unfamiliar with how slime will behave. In addition to the Nickelodeon slime, an Adidas soccer ball will also be onboard.

“Observing and measuring the motion of soccer balls in microgravity improves understanding of the general behavior of free-flying objects,” NASA said in its description of the payload. “This could contribute to better design and use of free-flying objects such as small robots in spacecraft.”

The SpaceX Dragon Capsule is Set to Launch on July 24, 2019

Falcon 9 and Dragon are vertical ahead of tonight’s resupply mission to the @Space_Station. Weather is 30% favorable for the instantaneous launch window at 6:24 p.m. EDT, 22:24 UTC→ https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/S5t9KxvmAG — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 24, 2019

According to SpaceX, the private US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company founded by Elon Musk in 2012, the Dragon capsule is set to launch at 6:24 pm ET on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

This will be the company’s eighteenth Commercial Resupply Services mission (CRS-18). According to a SpaceX press release, Dragon will be filled with approximately 5,000 pounds of supplies and payloads for the six astronauts aboard the ISS. The cargo includes critical materials to directly support more than 250 science and research investigations that will occur onboard the orbiting laboratory.

People can watch the launch live starting about 15 minutes before liftoff.

The press release also states that Dragon will return to Earth with more than 3,300 pounds of cargo after an approximately four-week stay at the International Space Station.

