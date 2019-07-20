Simon Yam: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hong Kong actor Simon Yam, 64, was stabbed while speaking at a July 20 promotional event in Southern China. The Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life star sustained injuries to his abdomen and hand. Video of the horrific event shows Yam shaking people’s hands and distributing gifts during a special event for Easyhome, a popular Chinese home goods and building supply store, when a man suddenly rushes onto the stage and begins stabbing and slashing the actor with a fruit knife.

Simon Yam is in ICU ward; Mani Fok reveals his fingers injury might affect the nerves https://t.co/672isUuecN — Asian E-News (@asianenews) July 20, 2019

“The knife wound to his abdominal area caused minor damage to his internal organs which has been repaired,” Yam’s manager Lester Mo Gee Man said. The wound to Yam’s abdomen was reported to be two centimeters wide and three centimeters deep.

“The injuries to his right hand have also been treated. He is resting and in a stable condition,” his manager revealed.

Since his surgery at Zhongsan Hospital, Yam has been transported from mainland China to Hong Kong where he’s being treated at Adventist Hospital. Asian News is reporting that Yam is in the Intensive Care Unit and that the hand injury may be more serious since it could impact the nerves. Three security guards have been posted outside of Yam’s hospital room.

Here’s what you need to know about actor Simon Yam.



1. A Definitive Motive for the Attack Has Not Been Given

#Trending! Hong Kong actor #SimonYam attacked by unknown man at media event. Yam walked away bleeding from an apparent stab wound to the abdomen. The attacker was apprehended by police. A representative for Yam tells media that the actor is stable, the wound has been cleaned. pic.twitter.com/tnMEzBgbXV — Trending Weibo (@TrendingWeibo) July 20, 2019

The attacker has been identified only as a 53-year-old man with the surname Chen. The South China Morning Post is reporting that the man is someone local who may be mentally ill.

Chen rushed the stage and began stabbing and slashing Yam until event security and attendees were able to restrain and subdue him.

Watch the terrifying moment veteran Hong Kong actor and Tomb Raider star, Â Simon Yam is stabbed on stage in ChinaÂ https://t.co/lSJzsOuBQN pic.twitter.com/95uZxaPRSB — GainFreeFollowers (@HappinessGanGan) July 20, 2019

Authorities also believe the incident may have been a case of mistaken identity. The suspect is currently being questioned and detained at the Zhongshan Huoju Development Zone.

2. Yam Is One of China’s Most Popular Film Television Stars

Hong Kong actor Simon Yam – who's appeared in over 200 films and TV series since the '70s – was stabbed onstage during a promotional event. https://t.co/BFZLJd07D1 pic.twitter.com/94bU3rvGLZ — Complex (@Complex) July 20, 2019

Yam fell into acting after working as a model in the 1970s. He transitioned from modeling to television when he signed with the Hong Kong Television network TVB co-starred and starred in dozens of television shows.

Yam has appeared in over 125 movies and 40 television series. Variety described Yam as “one of the busiest and most versatile actors in Asia, performing regularly in leading and supporting roles.”

Some of his most notable films include Bloodfight, Full Contact, Dhalsim, Future Cops, and the Young and the Dangerous Series. He’s won acclaim for his performances in Naked Killer, SPL Kill Zone, Election, Election 2, and Exiled.

Yam received six Best Actor and four Best Supporting Actor nominations for the Hong Kong Film Awards.

He directed his first film, Tales from the Dark 1, in 2013.

3. Yam Became Famous in the West for Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life

While Yam has been one of Asia’s most popular actors for more than 30 years, he gained popularity in the west when he appeared as the villainous crime lord Chen Lo in 2003’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – Cradle of Life.

The movie was filmed in Hong Kong, Santorini, North Wales, and Kenya.

Although the Tomb Raider sequel grossed $156 million, far less than the first Tomb Raider which took in $275 million, it was still considered a financial success. In 2004, plans to make a third Tomb Raider installment were quashed when actress Angelina Jolie announced that she would not reprise the role of Lara Croft.

4. Yam is Married to Supermodel Sophia “Qi Qi” Kao

Veteran actor Simon Yam and his model wife Qi Qi will be judging for tonight's Best Dressed Award on the red carpet @SCMP_News pic.twitter.com/tAjdoeD6yg — Kinling Lo 盧建靈 (@kinlinglo) April 9, 2017

Yam, also known as Simon Yam Tat-wah, was born on March 15, 1955. His father is a police officer and his older brother, Peter Yam Tak-Wing, is a retired Deputy Commissioner of Hong Kong Police.

Yam was married to his first wife Ho Sui-Yi from 1981-1986. He’s been married to supermodel Sophia “Qi Qi” Kao since 1997. Yam and Kao have one daughter, Ella.

“I was very emotional when looking at my daughter coming into the world. Sophia is a great mother. She read a lot of books on raising a child while she was pregnant,” Simon said to China Daily after Ella’s birth in 2004.

5. Daughter Ella Is Also a Model

#EllaYam is following in her mother's footsteps down the fashion runway. The only child of Hong Kong actor Simon Yam and his Chinese supermodel wife Qi Qi has enchanted Chinese netizens with her photo shoots for Vogue Taiwan and Cosmopolitan Hong Kong.https://t.co/KyeWDKmxlq pic.twitter.com/lftAQJ59i6 — Discover Asia (@disc_asia) July 19, 2019

Ella is following in her mother’s footsteps as a model. She’s graced the cover of Vogue Hong Kong with her mother. In June 2019, Ella was the youngest model to appear on the cover of Cosmo.

While her mother Qi Qi applauds Ella’s work, Yam previously told the Straits Times that he’d prefer his daughter to choose a career other than show business.