Blood Donations Needed After El Paso Shooting

The El Paso police have sent out an emergency request for blood donations after today’s shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall and Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Donors in the El Paso may visit any of the three Vitalent blood donation centers.

Blood needed urgently. Multiple injured transported to various hospitals. Blood donation centers Vitalent Blood Services at 424 s Mesa Hills and 133 N Zaragoza — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

• East El Paso: 1338 N Zaragoza

• West El Paso: 424 S Mesa Hills Dr

• Las Cruces: 1200 Commerce Dr

Vitalent has extended their hours at all three locations until 5 p.m., and their Mesa Hills and Zaragosa centers will be open tomorrow from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Donors will be accepted as walk-ins or appointments however Vitalent is encouraging appointments so that donors will not be standing outside in the heat.

Anyone interested in donating blood can call 1-877-258-4825 to make an appointment. Appointments can also be made online at Vitalent’s website, https://bloodhero.com/

Individuals who cannot donate on Saturday or Sunday are strongly encouraged to make an appointment for this week and next. “Blood needs will continue and having the supply spread out will ensure that there is blood on hand, reading and waiting, when and where patients need it,” Vitalent wrote on Facebook.

One absolutely incredible thing about El Paso is how quickly and wonderfully we can come together in this tragic situation. Long lines at donation centers, people trying to give water, blood and supplies… El Paso you are so loved. We stick together. Always — Jaye Tyra ♡ † (@ItsJustJayeee) August 3, 2019

“Our thoughts and hearts go out to our friends and neighbors in the El Paso area today! We know that many of you want to step up and donate to help out the victims of the senseless shooting,” Vitalent wrote.

Vitalent has provided a list to help volunteers determine if they are eligible to donate blood:

• Donors must be at least 16 years old (16- and 17-year-olds must bring a signed permission form from a parent or guardian if required by state or school).

• Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds.

• Donors must be in good general health.

• Donors are asked to eat within two hours ahead of giving blood and drink plenty of water that day and 24 to 48 hours beforehand. Vitalent noted that they also have a refreshment area.

• Donors must bring an identification that shows name, date of birth, donor ID number or your photo.

• Donors must wait eight weeks between whole blood donations.

• Donors should not be under the influence of alcohol or recreational drugs at the time of donation.

Vitalent’s website offers specific information for individuals who have questions about prior illnesses, medications, medical conditions tattoos, piercings, aspirin use and travel to areas outside the United States.

The #ElPaso community coming together to donate blood. @EPPOLICE says blood is needed urgently. Multiple injured taken to various hospitals. Blood donation centers: Vitalent Blood Services at 424 Mesa Hills & 133 Zaragoza. https://t.co/A8sLVorBnB (Courtesy photos) pic.twitter.com/GkMTu5cXMS — Jessica Gonzalez (@JessicaKFOX_CBS) August 3, 2019

People from across El Paso and surrounding areas have lined up to donate. Individuals who are unable to donate blood have messaged Vitalent on social media to ask about volunteering to help provide donors with snacks and water.