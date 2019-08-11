Was Ghislaine Maxwell Found Unresponsive? No, That Was a Hoax

A top search term related to Jeffrey Epstein is whether or not Ghislaine Maxwell was found unresponsive. She has NOT been found unresponsive. The rumor started from a fake tweet in July pretending to be from the Daily Beast. It’s not clear where Maxwell is now, as she and her lawyers have not responded to many media requests for comments. So it’s not known where Maxwell is or what she’s doing now, but the tweet claiming to be from the Daily Beast was fake. Read on to learn more.

A Tweet Claiming Ghislaine Maxwell Was Found Unresponsive in July Was a Hoax, But Some Sources Have Said It’s Not Clear Where She Is Right Now

The rumor started from a fake tweet, pretending to be from The Daily Beast, that circulated in early July. It looked like this.

The tweet never actually linked to a Daily Beast article. It was a photo that was passed around on Twitter. It read: “BREAKING: Alleged Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell found unresponsive in Tribeca home.” Then below the photo of Maxwell the tweet read: “Epstein Partner Ghislaine Maxwell Found Unresponsive. (STORY DEVELOPING) Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein partner and alleged madam, rushed to nearby New York-Presbyterian Hospital after neighbors found her…”

This story was never written by The Daily Beast and the only signs of it on Twitter were from the photo, not an actual tweet from The Daily Beast. At the time it was first released, people tried to find the story but came up empty.

They’re still talking about it on Twitter.

People still think the story is true because if you Google “Ghislaine Maxwell” one of the first suggestions that come up is “Ghislaine Maxwell unresponsive.” Sometimes it even comes up before the suggestion for Jeffrey Epstein.

But no, Ghislaine Maxwell was never found unresponsive. It’s not clear how the fake hoax started or who created the photoshopped tweet. Zee Zembry wrote on Twitter on July 9 that they thought Daily Beast was the source but later learned they were wrong.

They’re not the only person who was fooled by the tweet, but the original source isn’t known. The original tweet was made on July 8, but there is nothing to back it up.

It should be noted, however, that Ghislaine Maxwell’s current whereabouts are not known. The Washington Post noted that authorities have had trouble locating Maxwell and it’s believed she’s currently living abroad.

“According to people familiar with the investigation, authorities have had trouble locating Maxwell, who is believed to be living abroad.” https://t.co/N8f2NDruIq — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 11, 2019

Thousands of Pages of Court Documents Related to Maxwell & Epstein Were Just Released

Ghislaine Maxwell was a close friend of Epstein and a former romantic partner dating back to the 1990s. She’s the youngest daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, whose body was found floating in the water off the Canary Islands. His death was ruled accidental, but in 1997 she said that she thought he was murdered. After her father’s death, Maxwell moved to the United States. She became a socialite who was connected to many famous people and has appeared at the Women Inspiration and Enterprise symposiums along with other benefits and galas.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, 36, said in a 2016 deposition that Maxwell and Epstein had groomed her to be a sex slave since she was 16, NBC News reported. That lawsuit was settled in 2017, but the documents relating to the lawsuit were just released shortly before Epstein was found dead in his cell. At the time of the lawsuit, in a motion to dismiss, Maxwell’s lawyers said that Giuffre didn’t provide any evidence “substantiating any of her fantastical claims that she had been trafficked by Epstein, or by Maxwell, to any of these men or any others.”

The 2,000 pages of court documents related to the lawsuit were just released and have been the source of numerous media reports. The complete file of all 2,000 pages can be read here.

Maxwell has not released any official statements after the documents were released or after Epstein’s death, as of the time of publication. The New York Post is one of many publications noting that they have reached out to Maxwell and her lawyers with a response.

READ NEXT: Jeffrey Epstein Camera Malfunction: No Proof for Rumor, But Other Questions Remain