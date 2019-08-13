Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 13

The Facebook event to storm Area 51 began as a joke. It’s now evolved into an alien-themed festival in the desert.

Social media has been buzzing over a confrontation between CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and an unnamed man at a Long Island restaurant. The exchange escalated after the man referred to Cuomo as “Fredo.”

And Nike is offering a new subscription service for kids.

TOP STORY: Alien Festival Planned Near Area 51

Remember the plan to storm Area 51? The Facebook event went viral on social media as more than two million people said they planned to attend in order to “see them aliens.” The event began as a joke. But it attracted so much attention that an Air Force spokesperson was compelled to address it, warning people against trying to break into the Nevada facility.

Now, the same creators are planning to host a festival called “AlienStock.” The website for the event explains, “We created the Viral Event, ‘Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.’ After receiving mass support, we decided to create an experience that celebrates Aliens and the Unknown! We’re aiming to establish something unique here, a meeting place for all the believers. Come out to the desert to dive into a world full of live music, arts, and camping under the stars.”

The festival will reportedly take place in Rachel, Nevada. The town has a population of only a few dozen people and is located about 50 miles away from Area 51. The website states that the festival will take place September 19-22. It’s unclear how many people will actually participate. But Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee told the Washington Post that law enforcement officials are taking steps to prepare for a “very large but unknown number of visitors.”

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Chris Cuomo’s Confrontation Over the Name ‘Fredo’

A man in NY yesterday approached CNN's Chris Cuomo and called him "Fredo" Cuomo: "You're going to have a problem" Man: "What are you going to do about it?" Cuomo: "I'll fuckin ruin your shit. I'll fucking throw you down these stairs" Credit: "THAT'S THE POINT with Brandon" pic.twitter.com/4iWwzaSQpF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 13, 2019

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo got into a heated exchange with a man at a Long Island restaurant over the weekend and the confrontation has gone viral. The man, who has not yet been identified, referred to Cuomo as “Fredo,” which the anchor said was a racial slur against Italian-Americans. “Fredo” is a character from the Godfather movies. The character is viewed as the “weak” brother who attempts to earn his father’s respect.

In the video, the man appears to mock Cuomo and says multiple times that he thought his name really was “Fredo.” He also said, “You’re a much more reasonable man in person than you seem to be on television.” Cuomo angrily responded to the man by comparing “Fredo” to the n-word. He threatened to throw the man down a flight of stairs and urged him to “take a swing.” Others stepped between the two men before it became violent.

A CNN spokesperson defended Cuomo on social media. Fox News host Sean Hannity also came to Cuomo’s defense, writing on Twitter that the man was “being a jackass” and that Cuomo “has zero to apologize for.” But Cuomo has also taken heat for comparing “Fredo” to the n-word, with many on social media, including those of Italian heritage, denying that it’s a racial slur. See more on this story here.

OFF-BEAT: Nike Launches a Sneaker Subscription Service

Nike aims sneaker subscriber scheme at $10 billion U.S. kids market https://t.co/Y9EoMSTT10 pic.twitter.com/IUMCSP03QD — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) August 12, 2019

Young kids outgrow their clothing and shoes very quickly. Nike is attempting to alleviate some of the hassles of continuously going back to the store for new shoes by launching a subscription service called the Nike Adventure Club.

Participants can sign up to receive four pairs of shoes per year for $20 per month. 12 pairs of shoes will cost $50 per month. Nike is offering sizes from 4C to 7Y. According to the website, parents can choose from more than 100 styles for their kids. Once the child outgrows the shoes, parents can send them back to Nike for recycling.

The general manager of the Nike Adventure Club, Dave Cobban, said in the announcement, “We see Nike Adventure Club sits as having a unique place within Nike, and not just for it being the first sneaker club for kids. It provides a wide range of options for kids, while at the same time, it removes a friction point for parents who are shopping on their behalf.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Meet the winner of this year's Doodle for Google competition, Arantza Peña Popo, of Lithonia, Georgia: https://t.co/TOwAmDxJQx — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) August 13, 2019

Today’s Google Doodle was drawn by teenage artist Arantza Peña Popo of Lithonia, Georgia.

Several states in the Southeast and Southwest are under heat alerts today as temperatures reach into the triple digits.

A stabbing suspect in Sydney, Australia, was subdued by civilians with a milk crate and chairs.

Scientists believe they’ve found treatments to cure Ebola.

A Delta passenger flying from Aspen, Colorado, to Salt Lake City had the entire plane to himself.

CHECK THIS OUT

Sweet dreams from Kris. 💤😴💕😻 pic.twitter.com/GnsI4fPmNw — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) August 13, 2019

Look at that face! The Cincinnati Zoo shared this photo last night of a cheetah cub named Kris who was born last month. Isn’t she adorable?!

In addition to zookeepers, Kris is also being raised by an Australian Shepherd named Blakely! The Cincinnati Enquirer referred to Blakely as the zoo’s “nursery dog.” A zoo official told the newspaper that “Blakely will teach the cub animal etiquette and handle some of the social responsibilities, like snuggling, playing and disciplining, that would typically be performed by a mother.”

