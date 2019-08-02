Longhorn Got Loose In Colorado Springs Plaza During Parade [Video]

A longhorn got loose in a Colorado Springs plaza lobby during a parade Friday.

You can watch the video later in this post.

The charging longhorn had been a part of the Ride for the Brand Cattle Drive. The activities involve a cattle drive down the streets of Colorado Springs.

The parade is an opportunity for spectators to see real cowboys in action, but spectators weren’t expecting to get such an accurate depiction when ranchers roped a longhorn running into a lobby, charging toward a group of spectators.

One of the longhorns broke free from the parade and charged onto the sidewalk, where a group of people was standing. It knocked over a baby stroller as a couple shielded a child in their arms and lumbered close beside them. People ran away from the longhorn, but several ended up in its path as it entered a plaza lobby with glass doors. A woman screamed, trying to dodge the bull. The longhorn was cut off by another set of doors and followed quickly by a cowboy on a horse, who who attempted to rope the bull. It’s unclear what happened immediately after that, as the video cut from the bull. Moments later, the bull emerged through a separate doorway with a rope around its neck. The ranger brought the roped bull back into the street, followed by a second cowboy who tossed a rope around the longhorn’s legs.

