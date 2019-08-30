Madeleine Westerhout’s Boyfriend, Ben Schramm: 5 Fast Facts

Madeleine Westerhout’s boyfriend is Ben Schramm. The two politics-focused individuals have been dating for two years.

On August 29, The New York Times revealed that Westerhout was leaving the White House. As Trump’s personal assistant since day one of his presidency, Westerhout was one of the longest lasting high level White House officials, having worked in the White House for over two years.

Per the publication, Westerhout resigned after Trump learned she’d been sharing information with a reporter off-the-record over dinner; specifically, Westerhout allegedly shared details about Trump’s family and the operations of the Oval Office. She has not given a statement on the matter; neither has POTUS.

Here’s what you need to know about Westerhout’s boyfriend, Ben Schramm:

1. Westerhout & Schramm Have Been Together for Two Years

According to Westerhout’s recent Instagram post, she and Schramm have been together for two years.

Westerhout was a top White House official from Inauguration day forward. She was also an outspoken Trump supporter on her social media feed.

In one post in January, Westerhout wrote, “I cannot believe Inauguration was two years ago today! How lucky I am to have been able to share this historic day with my family! What an incredible two years it has been with @realdonaldtrump – I cannot wait for the next 6!”

2. Schramm Works at the Department of Defense

Like his girlfriend, Schramm works in politics. Specifically, he works as the Director of Strategic Engagement at the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force.

Prior to this role, Schramm worked as a special assistant at the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs, at the United States Department of Defense. And prior to that, he was enlisted in the Marine Corps for six years, according to LinkedIn.

During his time as a Marine, Schramm was deployed to Afghanistan. He sent an American flag to a local bar favorite in Georgetown called The Tombs, according to a 2015 Facebook post by the famous collegiate watering hole.

3. Schramm Was a Collegiate Rower for Georgetown University

Schramm attended Georgetown University from 2004-2008 for his collegiate experience. During his time at Georgetown, Schramm was a Division I rower.

Per his Georgetown bio, Schramm is from Lutherville, Maryland. He attended Kent Prep School for high school.

4. Westerhout Has Featured Schramm on Her Instagram Many Times

Though Westerhout’s Instagram is now private, archived pages of her social media profile show a number of photos marking various moments on Westerhout and Schramm’s relationship timeline.

In one post in April, Westerhout commemorated her first Orioles baseball game with Schramm. She wrote, “My first Orioles game was a huge success…not so much for the O’s, but that’s okay – you can’t win ‘em all! Thanks @schrammin for an amazing first Camden Yards experience! (Last pic #notanad , just a good looking guy with a cool ball cap 😉)”

5. Westerhout Left the White House on August 29

Westerhout left the White House on Thursday, August 29, according to The New York Times.