Sara Hudson: A Tribute to the Texas Murder Victim

Sara Hudson was going out to celebrate her 22nd birthday with friends in the Lower Greenville area of Dallas when she was brutally killed on Monday, August 19, 2019.

Former Lyft driver Glen Richter has been arrested and charged with capital murder. Police say Richter approached Hudson as she was getting out of her SUV in a parking lot and forced her into the back of the vehicle. Investigators said Hudson was shot in the head and also suffered from smoke inhalation after the vehicle caught fire. Richter was arrested after police found his fingerprints on the SUV doors and spotted him on surveillance video. You can read more about the criminal case here.

A memorial service for Hudson was organized for Monday, August 26, at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Dallas. The memorial was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Sara Hudson Is Remembered as a ‘Beloved’ Young Woman With a ‘Beautiful Soul

Sara Elizabeth Hudson is being remembered as a beloved daughter and sister. Her family issued a statement following her death. It reads in part:

“This is an unspeakable tragedy. Sara was a young woman of immense talent and immeasurable potential. She was beloved by all who knew her and deeply touched everyone she met. The world is a more precious place because of her and sadder now without her. While her amazing potential may be lost, we have much to learn from how Sara lived each day based on hope, love, and kindness. We miss her and will love her always.”

The obituary, which was published on August 23, reads in part:

“Sara will forever and always be held in the hearts of all who knew and loved her as an exceptionally beautiful and sweet soul. She was known for her beauty, shinning from the inside out, her confidence, cleverness, charm, and loving nature. She was the pride and joy of her family and friends. She will be remembered for her graceful living as a precious person who balanced working hard and having fun.”

2. Sara Hudson Was a Dallas Native & Graduated From College in May of 2019

Sara Hudson was born on August 19, 1997, in Dallas. But she spent time outside of her home state as a student.

According to her obituary, Hudson attended high school at Cushing Academy. It’s a private, college-prep boarding school in Ashburnham, Massachusetts. According to her Facebook page, she also attended Garces Memorial High School in Bakersfield, California.

Hudson returned to the south for her undergraduate education. She graduated from the University of Arkansas in May of 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing.

3. Hudson Was Working For Schneider Transportation at the Time of Her Death

Sara Hudson returned home to Dallas after graduating from college. She was hired by Schneider Transportation as a Logistics Sales Account Executive in June of 2019.

The company issued a statement upon her death, which was published by NBC Dallas:

“We’re saddened by the shocking and tragic loss of a Schneider associate from our Dallas brokerage office. We are cooperating with local law enforcement in their investigation of this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the associate’s family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time.”

Hudson worked in retail as a college student. Her LinkedIn profile includes past jobs as a sales associate at Gearhead Outfitters Inc and a Banana Republic in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

4. Hudson Loved to Spend Time On the Water Fly Fishing

Sara Hudson loved to spend time outdoors. Her family says she especially loved fly fishing. The obituary includes that Sara’s “most cherished memories were the summers she spent in Montana fishing the Madison River with her family.”

While a student at the University of Arkansas, she was an officer of the Fly Fishing Club.

A friend and former classmate, Sam Meaders, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “She used to film her trips with her friends and made really cool videos about them. She was such a nice person that even though I wasn’t on the fly fishing team she would invite me to come out to their camping trips.”

5. Sara Hudson Is Survived By Her Parents & Brother

Family and friends remember slain UA student as kind to others, leader for student organization devoted to fly fishing: https://t.co/A4egwAfT5m #ARnews pic.twitter.com/VyeJUIZSmL — AR Democrat-Gazette (@ArkansasOnline) August 24, 2019

Sara Hudson leaves behind a devastated family. She is survived by her parents, Laura Sacco and Andrew Hudson and a brother named Brandon. The obituary lists aunts, uncles, several cousins and a grandmother.

Her aunt, Angela Aragon, told CBS Dallas after Hudson was found dead, “I want to know what evil entered into her life. What cut this brilliant girl’s career and life so short? Never did she wake up on that day think that this would be her last day on earth. Whoever preyed upon her they preyed upon a beautiful human being.”

Hudson also leaves behind her dog Beau, a black Labrador retriever.

READ NEXT: Suspected Killer Glen Richter Worked as a Lyft Driver