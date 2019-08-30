Will Disney World close due to Hurricane Dorian? It is a possibility given the storm’s latest track. Dorian is set to make landfall in Florida sometime on Tuesday, September 3, as a Category 4 hurricane — and could be stronger. The National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) latest projected path suggests that Dorian will travel a bit inland before heading north toward the Orlando area. By the time it reaches Lake Buena Vista, it will be a Category 1 storm. But what does this mean for Walt Disney World?

While it is rare for Disney World to shut down the parks, a hurricane headed in that direction changes things drastically. Back in 2017, for example, Disney World altered plans ahead of Hurricane Irma, which was also a Category 1 when it arrived in the area. All four parks were closed for two days.

This coming weekend is a big one for Walt Disney World as the highly-anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge officially opened on August 29. Additionally, this weekend will be the first for Epcot’s annual Food & Wine Festival.

At this time, Disney hasn’t commented publicly when it comes to making changes due to Hurricane Dorian. Guests should hear something over the weekend, however, when Dorian’s track is more solidified.

Here’s what you need to know:

Disney World Closed its Parks for Hurricanes Matthew & Irma and Could Follow Suit for Dorian

Although Disney World tries to stay open, the safety of guests and cast members is of utmost importance. Back in 2016, Disney World closed all four theme parks when Category 3 Hurricane Matthew hit. Disney Parks were also closed for two days.

If the weather in the area is bad, Disney will more than likely close its parks and cancel all events for at least 24 hours. That decision will most likely be made if and when a hurricane warning is issued for the area.

Based on Dorian’s current track, the theme parks would most likely close on Tuesday, September 3, and/or maybe on Wednesday, September 4. Disney Springs would also likely close during this time, as it may not be safe to be outdoors.

Here’s What to Do if You Have a Disney Vacation Planned for Next Week

If you are planning at being at Disney World when Hurricane Dorian comes through, there are a couple of things you should know.

First, make sure to listen to any and all instruction given by cast members, as the weather could be severe at times. Secondly, believe it or not, you will be able to have fun! Disney hotels will not close in the event of a hurricane and many will hold indoor activities for guests to enjoy. Think you’re stuck in your room? Think again. Many guests said that hurricane parties were held in the lobby of their respective hotel.

You will be safe at Disney World during Hurricane Dorian. In fact, many people from Florida’s east coast — where the storm is expected to have to biggest impact — will likely be booking rooms at one of Disney’s resorts.

Lastly, if you want to cancel your Disney vacation because of Hurricane Dorian, Disney will allow you to do so — without getting slammed with fees. According to Disney’s Hurricane Q&A page, if a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area or where you live, you can call Disney at (407) 939-7675 to reschedule or cancel your vacation. Keep in mind that if you booked your vacation through a third-party, you have to contact that firm directly.

READ NEXT: Here’s What to Expect at Disney World When Hurricane Dorian Makes Landfall