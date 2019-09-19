Gemmel Moore: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gay millionaire and prominent California Democratic donor Edward Buck, 65, is facing state and federal charges including running a West Hollywood drug house where it’s alleged he’d inject young black men with methamphetamine to sustain drug-fueled sex marathons.

At least two men have died in Buck’s home. One of those victims was Gemmel Moore, just 26 when he overdosed on a mattress on the floor of Buck’s home in 2017.

Buck was arrested Tuesday. Reports indicate that a man survived an overdose in Buck’s apartment and called for help.

The Los Angeles Times reported, citing sources, that federal charges are imminent and that prosecutors say Buck “lured in vulnerable men with money and shelter, then injected them with methamphetamine for sexual gratification”

Buck had long been widely reported to have had a predilection for young black men, and, as has been reported, had a “fetish” that involved injecting them with crystal meth and after engaging in .

In a diary, Moore wrote about Buck, meth, addiction and the pain he was in asking rhetorically for help.

Moore’s family is suing Buck, and city prosecutors, for his wrongful death.

1. Gemmel Moore, Who in 2017 Died of a Methamphetamine Overdose While With Buck, Wrote he Became Addicted to Meth & the ‘Pain Fetish/Fantasy’ & Pleaded For Help

In the summer of 2017, Moore, who was reported to be an escort, died in Buck’s apartment of a methamphetamine overdose. The death was ruled an accidental overdose. But as was reported by numerous media outlets including AfroPunk, Buck has a disturbing and deadly fetish.

Moore kept a journal where he detailed the “pain” and “addiction” and where he wrote that Buck was to blame.

In the past two years, three men connected to Ed Buck that I know of have died. The third died never seeing this day come to fruition but his story was one of the most compelling that I ever told.https://t.co/xZDzGwAQ0N — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) September 18, 2019

“Ed Buck is the one to thank. He gave me my first injection of crystal meth it was very painful, but after all the troubles, I became addicted to the pain and fetish/fantasy. My life is at an all-time high right now & I mean that from all ways. I ended up back at Buck house again and got manipulated into slamming again. I even went to the point where I was forced to doing 4 within a 2day period. This man is crazy and its sad. Will I ever get help?”

2. Reports Say EMTs Found Moore’s Nude Body on a Mattress on the Floor With Gay Porn Playing on a TV Screen & Surrounded by Syringes, Meth, Glass Pipes

According to the website, Moore’s mother LaTisha Nixon, Buck would have Moore “go out to Santa Monica Boulevard looking for young gay black man so could inject them with drugs, see their reaction, and take pictures of them.”

Ed Buck is drugging Black gay men and using them for sexual pleasure. This is the SECOND Black gay boy to be found in his home, The first being Gemmel Moore. Buck is a sexual predator killing Black lives https://t.co/rthCyCuI2k — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) January 7, 2019

It was reported by WEHOville that EMT’s found him nude on a mattress on the floor with gay porn on a TV screen. A coroner’s spokesperson told the paper that Buck was there and that police found “drug paraphernalia …sex toys, syringes and ‘clear plastic bags with suspected methamphetamine in a toolbox roll-cabinet in the living room,’ (and) 24 syringes with brown residue, five glass pipes with white residue and burn marks, a plastic straw with possible white residue, clear plastic bags with white powdery residue and a clear plastic bag with a ‘piece of crystal-like substance.'”

Moore’s diary was published by journalist Jasmyne Cannick. But, according to the LA Times, though Moore’s death was investigated by the LA County Sheriff, prosecutors declined to charge him.

The Times reported the DA said, “admissible evidence is insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt” that Buck provided the meth that killed Moore and thus could not be held responsible for his death.

Moore’s mother sued Buck, and District Attorney Jackie Lacey and Assistant Head Deputy District Attorney Craig Hum, the former for wrongful death, sexual battery, drug dealer liability, premises liability, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and hate violence and the latter for violating Moore’s civil rights in an alleged race-based refusal to prosecute Buck.

the fuck is going on here https://t.co/HbbsCawk5l — making parents listen to 21 Guns (@ByYourLogic) January 7, 2019

If those charges had been filed, the January 7, 2019 death of Timothy Dean under the near-exact same circumstances might have not occurred, it’s alleged.

This is absolutely heartbreaking. This tragic death could have been avoided had the sherrif's department and the district attorney's office prosecuted Ed Buck in the 2017 death of Gemmel Moore. Now another mother will have to learn that her son is dead at the hands of Ed Buck. pic.twitter.com/Aq3gAtiCZ3 — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) January 7, 2019

First reported by The Advocate and WEHOville, Dean’s body was wheeled out of Buck’s Laurel Avenue home at 3 a.m. that January morning.

3. Moore’s Mother Filed a Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Buck For ‘Forcibly’ Injecting Her Son With a ‘Lethal Dose of Crystal Methamphetamine’ & Prosecutors For Refusing to Charge Buck. A Man Died the Same Way 2 Years Later

The case was initially filed in L.A. Superior Court but was moved to federal court in May of 2019 and was amended in July. The 30-page complaint at its heart alleges that Moore was “forcibly injected with or forced to inject a lethal dose of crystal methamphetamine at the hands of Edward Buck, a wealthy older white man who has a well-documented history of isolating

Black men for predatory sexual encounters during which he forcibly injects them or forces them to be injected with crystal methamphetamine in the confines of his west Hollywood apartment-turned-drug den.”

Further, the suit alleges that “even after a second Black man’s dead body was recovered,” meaning Dean, LA prosecutors did nothing “because he is a white man who has donated generously and consistently to elected members” in the county.

Read the full lawsuit here.

4. Now, After a Third Man Overdosed in Buck’s Home, But Survived, a Prosecution is Underway, But Too Late, Many Say

Ladies and gents, I present to you #LACounty jail inmate but soon to be federal inmate #EdBuck. 😆🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/a3yELHui61 — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) September 19, 2019

“Three black men must overdose at a wealthy white man’s home before police will finally say: ‘Enough is enough.’ Thus, Ed Buck has finally been arrested after his third victim.”

Three black men must overdose at a wealthy white man’s home before police will finally say: “Enough is enough.” Thus, Ed Buck has finally been arrested after his third victim: https://t.co/L3ElbAJWXQ pic.twitter.com/vuWGOG0yQb — The Root (@TheRoot) September 18, 2019

It’s reported that investigators found “hundreds of photos of men in ‘compromising’ positions.”

The complaint against Dem donor Ed Buck is disturbing. He nearly killed the same man twice this month with meth injections. Two have already died at his residence. Prosecutors say he had hundreds of photos of men in "compromising" positions. https://t.co/r4AXcdN5VX — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 18, 2019

Neighbors told media Buck kept his windows taped shit with an occasional blue light emanating from inside.

Sounds like Ed Buck's house was totally normal and fine. https://t.co/axwmHWJAYw pic.twitter.com/A1gwh49hHT — Jacob Shamsian (@JayShams) September 19, 2019

“Ed Buck’s neighbors knew his alleged meth house was sketchy as hell,” tweeted news editor Jacob Shamsian.

5. Born Edward Buckmelter, Buck Became a Millionaire at 32, Was a Failed Candidate, One-Time Model & Major Democratic Political Donor. Buck, Who Came Out as a Teen, Was Denounced By an LGBTQ Group After Moore’s Death

Buck came out as a gay as a teen, it’s reported, and changed his last name from Buckmelter to Buck. He’s appeared in TV commercials, modeled in Europe and was the face of Wrangler in Japan in the 1970s.

The Stonewall Democratic Club, a LGBT political group, booted Buck after the Moore death.

In a press release from 2017, they wrote, “Allegations continue to arise relating to Ed Buck’s conduct. While Mr. Buck is legally entitled to the presumption of innocence, those allegations are horrific and Stonewall condemns anyone who would engage in such conduct.”

My thoughts on Ed Buck, white queer “allies” and why Black LGBTQ lives matter. Homophobia is killing us pic.twitter.com/vTloYgPlOB — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) January 7, 2019

“Previously, Stonewall requested and accepted the resignation of Mr. Buck as a member and from our Steering Committee.

A one-time Republican and devotee of Ayn Rand, in the late 1980s, he advocated for the impeachment of then Arizona GOP Gov. Evan Mecham. He began the impeachment effort, the Mecham Recall Committee, before Mecham was sworn in. It was reported then that Buck became a public figure because of his zealous campaign to oust the governor.

The New York Times quoted Buck in 1987 as saying about Mecham, “Never before has one man alienated so many people in such a short period of time.”

Buck switched parties, it was reported, because of a growing tide of homophobia during the AIDS epidemic.

In 2007, he ran and lost a bid for a seat on the West Hollywood city council.

Buck was a reported millionaire by the time he was 32, it was reported. He bought a business that sold driver’s license information to insurance companies out of bankruptcy and got rich.

Over the years, Buck has donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates including Hillary Clinton. He also donated to the Getting Things Done political action committee.

Buck has donated to local, state and national candidates.