Is Sam’s Club Open on Labor Day Monday 2019?

If you were planning to head to Sam’s Club on Labor Day 2019, you’re in luck. Sam’s Club is open on Labor Day 2019. In fact, Labor Day is a good time to head to Sam’s Club because Sam’s Club is offering some Labor Day deals, which you can learn more about here.

However, get there before 6 p.m. Sam’s Club explains on its website that these are its Labor Day hours:

Labor Day: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

However, keep in mind that Hurricane Dorian could affect some Sam’s Club openings and closings, if you live in that affected area.

In preparation for #hurricanedorian, we’re focused on supporting our associates and communities we serve. Check here for the status of local stores and clubs: https://t.co/JPCO3IEt1b — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) August 31, 2019

Generally, Sam’s Club is open until 8:30 p.m., so that’s a deviation from the norm for the holiday. Here are the other holiday hours for Sam’s Club:

New Year’s Day: Closed

Easter: Closed

Memorial Day: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fourth of July: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thanksgiving: Closed

Christmas: Closed

However, don’t head to Costco. It’s closed on Labor Day 2019.

Costco explains that Costco warehouses are closed on these holidays:

New Year’s Day

Easter

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving

Christmas

On its website, Costco further explains: “What are the holiday closures for Costco Business Centers? Costco Business Centers observe the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day.”

Explains Costco: “On these holidays, Costco Business Centers are closed and delivery is not available. If your delivery should fall upon one of these days, it will be rescheduled for the next available delivery day. Due to expected high-order volume following a holiday, delivery of your order may be delayed. In that case, you will be contacted by a Member Service Representative accordingly. When scheduling your delivery date, please be aware of any upcoming holidays that may delay your order.”

Costco has a store location page on its website.

The History of Labor Day

Why is Labor Day celebrated in the United States? It’s important to remember that it wasn’t always about cooking (or eating) out. It’s good to take a moment to appreciate the true reasoning behind the day. According to USA Today, the origins of the holiday derive from the poor working conditions in the 1800s. Children worked dangerous jobs, work days were incredibly long, and workers often faced hazards on the job, the newspaper reported. Congress made the first Monday every September a national Labor Day in 1894 after a workers’ strike and riots broke out over the bleak working conditions for many Americans, USA Today reported.

