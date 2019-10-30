Adrian Bonar Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Adrian Bonar, a US Army veteran and son of a British millionaire, was found murdered and wrapped in a tarpaulin and duct tape in the trunk of a Lexus in California. He was 34-years-old and is survived by his wife, Jackie Franklin, and daughter, Piper.

The Iraq war veteran’s body was discovered as a tow truck driver was preparing to remove the Lexus from under an overpass on the 91 Freeway, 70 miles from Bonar’s home in Escondido.

Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt told ABC7, that the tow truck driver “saw something that he thought was unusual,” adding, “The Highway Patrol looked at it, they thought the same. Because it was in our jurisdiction, we went out and did an investigation.”

Bonar was the son of millionaire restaurateur and entrepreneur Dr. Brian Bonar. He was born in Greenock, Scotland and later moved to the San Diego area.

According to ABC7, the car was registered to a woman in San Diego County and its registration has been expired for more than a year. It was not reported stolen and it was not linked to any missing persons investigation.

Police have not released details on the cause of death or how long his remains were in the Lexus. “We’re trying to determine how long the vehicle has been there,” Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

Bonar’s friend Gustavo Dias, who served alongside Mr Bonar in the Army, told The Daily Mail, “He was just an awesome guy. Someone who you wanted to be around with.”

Dias also said the two were deployed to Iraq in 2007 and 2008 and both were honorably discharged.

Bonar’s mom, Linda Green, traveled from Scotland for a celebration of US Army veteran Adrian’s life in Escondido on Friday.

During the ceremony, A picture of Bonar in full Scottish Highland dress was displayed and mourners wore thistles in a nod to his Scots roots. An American flag was draped over his coffin as is traditional in the US Army.

“You will be missed Adrian. We love you big dog! Justice will be served whether it be from the local justice system or from the Lord above.” Dias wrote on social media.

Sgt. Daron Wyatt asked “anyone who has had contact with, or has seen Bonar over the past few weeks, to please call 714-321-3669,”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. His Sister Said His Life Was “Cut Short by Evil Scum”

Adrian Bonar’s sister, Pauline Gourdie, is the Founder and CEO of CSL Staffing, a recruiting and staffing firm in San Diego. She released a heartfelt tribute to her late brother on Facebook following his death.

“My wee brother, my twin 14 years apart. How I loved you and I know you loved me back.” She wrote. “My heart is breaking, yet bursting with pride that you were my brother. It’s clear you were not only loved by your family but by so many whose life you touched.”

“You were taken too soon but by gawd did you live it…So proud of all that you achieved in your life, cut short by evil scum.” She added.

Gourdie graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Industrial and Labor Relations. According to her LinkedIn she has “over 20 years experience working globally in senior level positions at the smb and corporate level”

She concluded her tribute with, “May you soar with the eagles in heaven while they squawk in the sewers of hell! Until we meet again. Sleep tight lil bro. Your heartbroken sis, P.”

2. His Friend from the U.S. Army Says He Has “No Clue” Who Would Want to Harm Bonar

Gustavo Dias was a good friend of Adrian and posted a touching tribute on Facebook He posted a photo of the pair in their Army uniforms, writing: “Today I got the news that I lost one of my comrades to a senseless murder.”

“He survived Iraq but not the people whom he swore to protect. Rest In Peace Adrian Bonar.” He added.

The Daily Mail followed up with Dias who told them he had ‘no clue,’ who would harm Bonar and said he was a friend that was always making people laugh.

“He was an outstanding soldier,” Dias said. “I got so many (pictures), of him being silly in Iraq trying to make everyone laugh.”

3. Investigators Said Bonar Was “Known to Frequent Motels in North San Diego County and Los Angeles County.”

After their initial investigation, Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said that it “Looks like he (Bonar) spent most of his time at motels in the North San Diego County area and the Los Angeles County area. We had no previous contact with him in Anaheim,”

Wyatt didn’t provide any details as to why he frequented the motels and called on the public to contact police with any information that could help them solve the case.

“Our detectives are top-notch. I’m confident we’ll be able to solve this case. But we can’t do it alone. We need help from the public who has information. We know there’s somebody out here who knows about this case and we ask them to call,” said Wyatt.

4. His Family Started a Foundation in His Name

Following his death, Bonar’s family started The Adrian Bonar Foundation with the goal of raising money for “all Vets suffering from PTSD and Drug Abuse.”

Per the website, the Foundation is “administrated by Adrian’s Brothers and Sisters.” and was created “In Memory of Adrian Bonar”

5. He Owned a Gym Named “FU2 Fitness”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bonar is the owner of FU2 Fitness in Escondido, CA. Bonar described the gym as a “Full scale two story gym and a single story MMA center with Gracie Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai. Also, have a kiosk juice bar called Get Juiced”

He opened the gym in 2012 whole he was the Director of Sales at The Ranch at Brandy Canyon. Per his LinkedIn profile, he still works at Brandy Canyon while running his gym. He worked for his sister at Bryce Canyon who was the former President of the organization.

