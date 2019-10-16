Bernie Sanders’ New York Rally: Date, Time & Details

During the Democratic debates tonight, Bernie Sanders was asked about his health and how we can trust that he’s in good health to run for President. He invited everyone to watch his New York rally this weekend and find out. Here are all the details about his upcoming rally.

Bernie Sanders’ ‘Bernie’s Back’ Rally Is Saturday

The rally is called the “Bernie’s Back Rally.” It’s taking place in New York and will feature a special guest whose identity hasn’t yet been shared.

The rally will be Saturday, October 19 (yes, this Saturday) and it starts at 1 p.m. Eastern. The rally is set to conclude at 2:30 p.m. The rally will be held at Queensbridge Park (the address is Vernon Blvd & Queens Plaza South Long Island City, NY 11101).

The Facebook page for the rally is here.

The description for the event reads: “Bernie’s Back! Join Sen. Bernie Sanders and a special guest on Saturday, October 19 for a rally at Queensbridge Park in New York City. This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.”

You can RSVP here.

You’ll also be able to watch the rally on a live stream if you can’t go in person. A live stream will be added to his YouTube channel here.

Sanders said earlier about his health in a New York Times interview: “People should think that I had a procedure which hundreds of thousands of people a year have. People should think that according to the doctors, I’m on the way to a full recovery.”

He’s Doing Well & Recovering from His Heart Attack

After having a heart attack, two stents were inserted to fix blockage in one of his arteries. A stent is a tiny wire mesh tube that is left in permanently and helps prop open an artery, The American Heart Association explains. It’s typically used after a coronary artery narrows from fatty deposits and reduces blood flow. Stents help re-open that blood flow and lower the chance of having another heart attack. Using stents is actually fairly common today. It improves a patient’s health and reduces the chance of having a heart attack or stroke.

On Friday, October 4, Sanders was released from the hospital. Sanders’ doctors, Arturo E. Marchand Jr., MD and Arjun Gururaj, MD, released the following statement after his release:

After presenting to an outside facility with chest pain, Sen. Sanders was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction. He was immediately transferred to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center. The Senator was stable upon arrival and taken immediately to the cardiac catheterization laboratory, at which time two stents were placed in a blocked coronary artery in a timely fashion. All other arteries were normal. His hospital course was uneventful with good expected progress. He was discharged with instructions to follow up with his personal physician.

Sanders told reporters on October 13 that he ignored some signs that something was wrong, and he regretted doing that, The Hill reported. He said: “I must confess, I was dumb. During this campaign, I’ve been doing, in some cases three or four rallies a day, running all over the state — Iowa, New Hampshire, wherever. And yet I, in the last month or two, just was more fatigued than I usually have been.”

Around that same time Sanders said he planned to slow down, but Sanders later corrected that comment, The Guardian reported. He said he misspoke, adding: “We’re going to get back into the groove of a very vigorous campaign. I love doing rallies and I love doing town meetings.”

Now he’s going to a big welcome back rally this Saturday.