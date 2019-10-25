Kincade Fire: Evacuation Maps, Containment & Updates

The Kincade Fire is now 21,900 acres in size after having just started in the early morning hours of October 24. It’s one of many fires burning in California right now. The fire is now 5 percent contained as of October 25 at 9:30 a.m. Here are the latest evacuation details, maps and updates about the fire.

Kincade Fire Evacuation Details & Maps

The map below is an evacuation and road closure map provided by Sonoma County. See the full map here. Remember that evacuation details can change quickly, so stay tuned to local sources provided at the end of this article for the latest updates. Evacuation areas in the map below are shaded in blue.

The Kincade Fire crossed Highway 128 near Moddy Lane and is now heading west.

Mandatory evacuation orders include:

The town of Geyserville

The area east of the town

Cloverdale Geysers Rd, Geysers Rd, Red Winery Rd, Alexander Mountain Rd, Pine Flat Rd, All roads east of Hwy 128 to Geyserville

The following evacuation centers are open:

Healdsburg Community Center – 1557 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg (Currently accepting evacuees) Parking is available for livestock trailers

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building – 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 (Currently on standby, please go to Healdsburg Community Center if possible)

Sonoma County Fairgrounds – 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa. This is currently open to large animals only.

Kincade Fire Location & Containment

On October 25, Cal Fire reported that the Kincade Fire was now 21,900 acres in size and only 5 percent contained. Forty-nine structures have been destroyed in the fire.

The Kincade Fire started on October 24 around 4:26 a.m. near John Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road, just northeast of Geyersville, according to CA.gov. Red Flag conditions with high winds and dry ground are helping the fire grow so quickly.

A satellite hotspot map is below provided by MappingSupport.com. This is not a real-time map, but shows where the fire burned about three hours ago. Joseph Elfelt notes in a tweet: “Map has lots of #GIS layers you can turn on/off/restack. Need help using the map? Click Map tips upper left corner.”

The following schools are closed on October 25:

Alexander Valley School District

Geyserville Unified School District

Healdsburg School District – closing for minimum school day due to air quality. Healdsburg Elementary will close at noon (with bus pickup) Fitch Mountain Campus and Healdsburg Junior High will close at 12:15pm with 12:30pm bus pickup Healdsburg High School will close at 12:00pm with 12:45pm bus pickup. All students will remain inside until they are picked up.

Horicon School District

Kashia School District

Kincade Fire Updates

October 25 morning update from Sheriff Mark Essick. #KincadeFire. pic.twitter.com/9ZIRZXN9UX — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) October 25, 2019

Several sources are providing updates about the Kincade Fire.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is providing updates on Nixle here. You can also text your ZIP Code to 888777 for mobile alerts. The fire information number is 707-967-4207.

Sonoma Sheriff’s Facebook page is also providing updates, along with the County of Sonoma.

CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Facebook Page provides fire updates.

The SoCo emergency page is providing updates. You can sign up for alerts here.