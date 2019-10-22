PG&E Power Outage Shutdown Map: Blackout Times & Location Updates

Once again, PG&E is planning some power shutdowns and blackouts this week as Red Flag conditions come to northern California. Although the shutdown is not expected to be as big as the one in early October, it could still affect hundreds of thousands of people. This PG&E shutoff will be initiated due to gusty winds and dry conditions causing an increased fire risk.

To stay updated on shutoffs in your area, call 1-866-743-6589 or fill out an online form here. You can get power shutoff alerts here. You can also get text updates by texting ENROLL to 976-33. Or enroll in ZIP code alerts by calling 1-877-9000-PGE.

The official address lookup to see if you might be affected by the PSPS is here. This tool is only useful before an outage to determine if your address might be affected.

PG&E is providing updates here and here.

Maps Showing Outage Areas

PG&E provides the following map (which you can view in full here) showing areas that may be affected by the outage. This will not be the map to reference once the outage begins.

After the outage begins, the best site for seeing current outages is PG&E’s official outage map here. At that map, you can enter your address to determine if there’s an outage near you and when power might be back on.

An alternative map to track power outages, planned shutoff areas, and power outage incidents, is found on ARCGIS here. The map is below. It was shared on Reddit originally by u/CPhTonReddit, who said they found the map while looking at updates. The map was created by Solano County on October 9, but also appears to have other areas included. The map notes that although it was created October 9, it continues to be updated for new and ongoing outages. You can zoom in or out using the + or – icons to view more details. Note that the map doesn’t just include planned outages, but notices about weather events that could affect outages and current outages from other sources.

The only issue with this map above is that sometimes it requires a login to view. It’s created by Solano County, although it appears to have more details than just for that county. You can sign up for a free 21-day trial, which should cover you during the outage to keep viewing the map above. Go to this link to sign up for an ArcGIS online free trial.

Timing & Location of Outages

The current times listed below are estimates that will be relevant if the weather forecast does not change.

In Napa and Sonoma Counties, the weather that would necessitate a power shutoff could arrive by 5 p.m. Wednesday, with power being shut off a few hours before the winds arrive around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, SFGate reported. These counties will know by early Wednesday morning if they’re being affected. In San Mateo County, power shutoffs could happen as early as Thursday at 1 a.m.

This time, the shutoff could affect 201,000 people in 16 counties, SFGate reported. The shutoffs would begin Wednesday and last into Thursday. Affected counties could include the following. The information is from PG&E unless another link is included.

Alpine County: 66 possible customers affected.

Amador County, including the cities of Amador City, Fiddletown, Jackson, Martell, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, River Pines, Sutter Creek, Volcano.

Butte County, including the cities of Bangor, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Butte Meadows, Butte Valley, Chico, Clipper Mills, Cohasset, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Hurleton, Magalia, Oroville, Palermo, Paradise, Paradise Pines, Rackerby, Stirling City, Yankee Hill.

Calaveras County, including the cities of Angels Camp, Arnold, Avery, Camp Connell, Dorrington, Douglas Flat, Glencoe, Hathaway Pines, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Murphys, Rail Road Flat, San Andreas, Sheep Ranch, Vallecito, Valley Springs, West Point, White Pines, Wilseyville.

El Dorado County including the cities of Aukum, Cameron Park, Canyon, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Rescue, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset, Twin Bridges.

Lake County including the cities of Cobb, Loch Lomond, Middletown.

Mendocino County including the cities of Hopland, Potter Valley, Yorkville.

Napa County – Residents here will learn Wednesday morning if their power will be turned off. Power could be off by 2 p.m. Wednesday if current forecasts stay the same. This could include the cities of Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, St Helena, Yountville.

Nevada County, including the cities of Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough And Ready, Soda Springs, Washington.

Placer County, including the cities of Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Lincoln, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Newcastle, Rocklin, Sheridan, Weimar, Christian Valley.

Plumas County, including the cities of Belden, Bucks Lake, Caribou, La Porte, Storrie, Tobin.

San Mateo County – This could happen as early as 1 a.m. on Thursday, according to SFGate. This includes the cities of Emerald Hills, Half Moon Bay, La Honda, Loma Mar, Pescadero, Portola Valley, Rackerby, Redwood City, San Gregorio, Woodside.

Sierra County, including the cities of Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike, Sierra City.

Sonoma County – Residents here will learn Wednesday morning if their power will be turned off. Power could be off by 2 p.m. Wednesday if current forecasts stay the same. This could include the cities of Annapolis, Boyes Hot Springs, Cloverdale, Fulton, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Kenwood, Larkfield, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Windsor.

Sutter County, including the cities of Pleasant Grove, Rio Oso.

Yuba County, including the cities of Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Loma Rica, Marysville, Oregon House, Smartsville, Strawberry Valley, Wheatland.

Preparing for an Outage

Do you have emergency supplies (food, water, flashlights, a radio, fresh batteries, first aid supplies & cash)? A back up charger for your phone? Know how to manually open your garage door? Learn more about preparing for a Public Safety Power Shutoff. https://t.co/X1ClEBVeda pic.twitter.com/J89kdVmxpJ — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 22, 2019

The webpage here gives tips for preparing for a shutoff and how to make sure that PG&E can reach you for updates.

Here is the advice that PG&E shares. First, you’ll see advice on planning to be without electricity.

And here is the advice on steps to take during an outage.

In short, you’re told to unplug and turn off appliances, equipment and electronics to avoid damage from surges. Leave a single lamp on to alert you when power is back. Once it returns, turn on your appliances one at a time. Refrigerators may stay cold for four hours and a full freezer can keep its temperature for up to 48 hours, as long as both are kept closed. Coolers with ice can also be used.

Generators, camp stoves, and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors, PG&E notes.

