Rebekah Krajacic Named as UC Boulder Racist Video Suspect

Rebekah Krajacic is the woman accused by police of making racist comments toward students at the University of Colorado Boulder, in a disturbing incident that caused turmoil and pain on campus after it was captured on video. Heavy has learned that Krajacic has a criminal history in Florida.

The campus Police Department said in a previous statement that they believe the woman in the video made “racist comments toward students” at the Engineering Center on campus. You can watch the video later in this article, but be aware that the language in it is racist and extremely disturbing.

On October 8, 2019, shortly after putting out a call for information on the woman in the video, police announced that they had identified her.

“CUPD has identified the suspect in a racist video that was posted on Sunday,” police wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to community tips & body-worn camera video from prior interactions with her, CUPD has identified her as 33-year-old Rebekah Krajacic, who is not affiliated with the campus,” police wrote on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Black Student Alliance Shared the Disturbing Video on Instagram

According to a previous statement posted by the university police, the campus police were “investigating an incident that occurred yesterday in the Engineering Center on the CU Boulder campus. In a video posted to social media, a woman is seen making racist comments toward students. We would like your help in locating her because police consider her a person of interest in this case.”

The woman now named as Krajacic was seen on video “cursing at the students, accusing them of stalking her and using racist slurs against them,” The Denver Post reported. The video circulated on social media.

The Instagram page that posted the video included this caption with it: “Share. Repost. Tag.” The page contains this identification in its profile: “Black Student Alliance @ CU.” The comment thread immediately filled up with expressions of disgust toward the woman. “This just gave me the chills, it’s horrific. I am so sorry for anyone hurt,” responded one person.

Rebekah Krajacic, Who Was Born in Ohio, Has a Criminal History in Florida & Was Accused of Everything From Domestic Battery to Burglary

Krajacic has been on the radar of law enforcement before in Florida. She was accused of careless driving in 2018 in Pinellas County. Records say a civil penalty was due. In 2017, she was accused of a misdemeanor first-degree after being accused of “obstructing or resisting officer without violence,” court records in Florida show. You can see a Florida mugshot for Krajacic here.

The complaint/arrest affidavit for the latter states that she was born in Ohio, is a U.S. citizen, and was currently unemployed. Her address then was given as St. Petersburg, Florida.

The complaint states that an officer saw her “riding her bicycle in the center of the roadway.” She was ordered to get off the bicycle and move to the front of the officer’s vehicle but she “refused to comply” and was taken into custody without further incident.

In 2014, she was accused of trespassing, a misdemeanor. Court records say she was “adjudicated guilty.” She was assigned a public defender in 2012 when she was accused of burglary. A competency evaluation was ordered in that case, according to court records in Florida. In 2012, she was accused of domestic battery. She was also accused of drunk driving.

Tampa police accused her of resisting an officer in 2012, court records show, but the prosecution was terminated.

She was accused in Pinellas County civil court of being a delinquent tenant. Domestic violence injunctions were sought against her in Florida by two different people.

Campus Police Believe Krajacic Was Previously Camping on Campus & Stressed She Has No Affiliation to Campus

Authorities have taken great pains to point out that the suspect is not affiliated with UC Boulder’s campus.

According to the university police, the woman “is a white female, approximately 5’3” to 5’5” tall and 130 to 140 pounds, with short blond hair. We do not believe that she is affiliated with CU Boulder. CUPD officers believe she is the same woman they found camping on campus last month, in violation of CU policy. If you know who she is or if you see her on campus, please call CUPD at 303-492-6666 or 911.”

The Black Student Alliance issued a list of demands on Twitter. “Being black is neither a crime, nor should it constitute a threat. Our students deserve to have spaces that are conducive to their learning and that are not interrupted (by) racists. We are demanding action. We are watching @CUBoulder, we are waiting,” the Black Student Union wrote on Twitter.

Our demands. pic.twitter.com/gN9GOH7IRc — Black Student Alliance | CU Boulder (@blackbuffsCU) October 7, 2019

In a statement, the chancellor wrote that, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, “an act of racism occurred at our Engineering Center. This incident, in which bigoted language was directed at our students, was absolutely unacceptable. I cannot state this strongly enough—racist behavior is offensive to our campus values and will not be tolerated. The CU Police Department is investigating and searching for the person who committed this racist act, who will be held accountable to the fullest extent possible. While we don’t believe she is affiliated with our campus, her actions are just as insulting to our values.”

According to the chancellor’s statement: “This incident reminds us of who we are as a campus community and the need for us to be vigilant in defending our values—and each other—on a daily basis. We are committed to an increasingly inclusive campus culture built upon the values of our Colorado Creed, and incidents like yesterday’s reinforce the difficult work we have yet to do. We are working with campus and student leaders to prioritize next steps to address yesterday’s incident and improve upon our policies, trainings and resources for our campus community to reject intolerance and racism wherever they exist.”

The chancellor continued: “We must always be ready to look out for and care for ourselves and each other. A wealth of campus resources are available to support our students and other members of our campus community who are feeling the effects of yesterday’s incident, and I hope you will use them. Updates will be published in CU Boulder Today as soon as they are available, and we look forward to demonstrating to the world what CU Boulder stands for and how we stand together as a community.”