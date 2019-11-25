Daniela Tabares Maya: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Daniela Tabares Maya tragically lost her life early in the morning on November 23, 2019, in Coral Springs, Florida. The 21-year-old woman had driven Yvonne Serrano, 51, home after they had been out with other friends from their gym.

At some point after pulling in front of Serrano’s home around 2 a.m., Maya was shot in the head. Serrano called the police about four hours later and initially claimed that she did not know the dead woman in the driveway.

Serrano changed her story multiple times, eventually telling police that she had woken up in Maya’s passenger seat, realized Maya was dead and then called 911. But according to police, Serrano attempted to hide the evidence before calling the police. Serrano reportedly told investigators that she had deleted surveillance footage from a doorbell camera and washed her clothing from that night. Serrano is facing charges for murder and tampering with evidence.

Friends of Tabares Maya remember her as a “sweet, bright, funny, caring” young woman who was an inspiration to others.

1. Friends of Daniela Tabares Maya Say They’re Not Surprised That Maya’s Last Act Had Been to Help Someone Else

Daniela Tabares Maya and Yvonne Serrano both belong to the Training for Warriors gym in Coral Springs. Several members of the fitness club had gone out to a movie and then to World of Beer. Surveillance footage from the bar shows that the group stayed until about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23.

Yvonne Serrano told the police that she had planned to call for an Uber but that Maya had volunteered to take her home. A trainer from the gym also verified that he had firsthand knowledge that Maya had driven Serrano home. In addition, Maya had sent a text to a friend explaining where she was going. Serrano’s house was located just a few minutes away from Maya’s home.

It’s unclear what happened after the two women arrived at the house. Megan Davies from the Training for Warriors gym posted on Facebook that it was typical of Maya to offer to help people when they needed it. Davies wrote in part, “I cannot wrap my head around why another person would do this while Daniela was just trying to help. Again, she was looking out for someone else. Someone who didn’t deserve her kindness.”

2. Daniela Tabares Maya Died From a Gunshot Wound to the Forehead

According to the medical examiner, Daniela Tabares Maya died from a single gunshot wound to the head. When police arrived at the house around 6 a.m. on November 23, they found her laying on her back in the driveway with one foot still inside the vehicle.

She had been dead for a while by the time police arrived at Yvonne Serrano’s house. Coral Springs Police Detective Frank Randazzo noted that Maya’s body was cold and “already in rigor mortis” according to the Sun-Sentinel.

In the 911 call obtained by NBC Miami, you can hear Serrano tell the dispatcher that she had woken up to find a dead body in the driveway. Serrano initially told police that she had woken up in her bed and couldn’t remember how she had gotten home the night before, before amending her story to say that she had woken up in Maya’s passenger seat and found her dead. You can read more details about her arrest here.

3. Tabares Maya Was Described as a Role Model Known For Cheering Others On at the Gym

Coral Springs Woman Charged In Murder At Her HomeAmber Diaz reports Yvonne Serrano was charged in the death of Daniela Tabares. 2019-11-25T13:34:39.000Z

Friends of Daniela Tabares Maya say she was passionate about fitness and leading a healthy lifestyle. Personal trainer Rick Davies, from the Training for Warriors gym, told CBS Miami that Maya was known for encouraging others and inspiring them to keep pushing. “Everybody here loved Daniela… She was just an absolutely amazing person and an inspiration to all of us.”

On a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for funeral costs, Davies added, “She is the shining example of what the best of us can only try to be. It shines through in the joy, laughter, and loving sassiness she shared with us. It shines through in the boundless love she gave us and the selfless care she took for the people around her.” The campaign has raised more than $9,000 to be given to Maya’s mother.

Megan Davis further described Daniela in a social media post: “We coach mental change as much as physical change in our gym. Qualities like honesty, integrity, enthusiasm, grit, and being just as excited about your teammate next to you as you are about yourself. Daniela was the epitome of these qualities and a role model for all of us. Every time you would see her in the gym, she would be smiling, cheering everyone on around her and the kindness in her heart shined through. I will miss seeing her do that little wave she is doing in the third picture as she passes the office to go to class.”

Multiple people have posted messages on the GoFundMe page about Maya. Silvia Sune wrote, “Daniela was the brightest light at our dojo. It is so painful to think about the amazing life that was taken away from you, our beautiful Daniela. You touched all of our lives in the most beautiful way. May your family have the courage to overcome this terrible tragedy. Rest In Peace my dear ❤️”

Natasha Seecharan wrote, “I met Daniela through the gym. Anytime I knew I’d be working out with her, I knew it was going to be a good night. She was always kind, always happy, always smiling. Truly heartbroken that she’s no longer here with us.”

Meilyn Guevara wrote, “I will always remember your beautiful smile and how you were the very first person to come up to me and welcome me in when I was scared to be the new person there. You were kind, loving, compassionate and will live forever in my heart!!”

4. Tabares Maya Celebrated Her 21st Birthday In May 2019

Daniela Tabares Maya turned 21 years old on May 8, 2019. Her friends at the Training for Warriors gym posed for a large group photo with her to mark the occasion. In the photo, you can see Maya wearing a Viking helmet and holding two liquor bottles. Someone had also brought a pink balloon.

Maya had been a part of the gym family since at least 2017. That is when she was first tagged in photos on the organization’s Facebook page. In May of 2017, she was praised for achieving a personal fitness goal. The caption read, “Shout out to Daniela who discovered she had new budding tricep muscles today and was completed startled by them during this picture! That’s what we like to call GAINS!”

In March of 2019, Maya was also given a shout-out on the page for continually cheering others on.

5. Daniela Tabares Maya Was Originally From Colombia

Daniela Tabares Maya was born in Colombia, according to her Facebook page. Santiago de Cali, a city located southwest of the capital city of Bogotá, is listed as her hometown.

The page notes that she graduated from J. P. Taravella High School, which is part of the Broward County Public Schools district.

