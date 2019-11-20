Democratic Debate Drinking Games & Bingo: Fun Ideas for Tonight

If you’re looking for some fun games to play during the Democratic debate tonight on November 20, why not consider a drinking game or bingo? Here are some ideas to help you have a great watch party this evening during the Democratic debate.

Tonight’s Lineup

Tonight’s debate is in Atlanta, Georgia and it’s being hosted by The Washington Post and MSNBC. The debate starts at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The following candidates will be in tonight’s debate:

Joe Biden, former Vice President

Cory Booker, New Jersey senator

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Kamala Harris, California senator

Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii congresswoman

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Tom Steyer, businessman

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

Remember: the debate is two hours long tonight, from 9 p.m. Eastern to 11 p.m. Eastern. So drink responsibly or take an Uber or Lyft home if you have a drinking game. There will be a lot of opportunities to drink tonight during the debates if you plan your game right.

Drinking Game Ideas

First, here are some general ideas for the drinking game that aren’t related to specific candidates on stage.

Just take sips if someone says “Trump” or “impeachment.” These are going to be mentioned a lot tonight.

Take a sip if someone plugs their website.

Take a shot if someone talks in Spanish. With both Beto O’Rourke and Julian Castro gone tonight, it’s less likely to happen, so it’s deserving of a shot rather than a sip.

Take a sip if it looks like someone’s mic is turned off. Take a shot if Andrew Yang’s mic is turned off, because that happened the last time he was in an MSNBC debate.

Take a sip if someone talks about Hillary Clinton.

Take a sip if anyone talks about Obama. Take a shot if two candidates get into a fight about who Obama would like better.

Take a sip if someone heckles the debate. Take a shot if the heckler makes the speaker stop talking.

Now here are some ideas for specific candidates:

Take a sip if anyone talks about Bernie’s heart attack.

Take a sip if Sanders talks about a “radical” idea (and uses the word “radical.”)

Take a shot if Andrew Yang tries to give away money again.

Take a shot if Tulsi Gabbard calls the debate hosts “despicable” again.

Take a sip if Gabbard is wearing white again.

Take a sip if Biden steps away from his podium and leans close to another candidate. Take a shot if he actually touches another candidate.

Take a sip if Biden gives the wrong website or phone number. If he talks about record players again, take a shot.

Take a sip if Harris talks about being a prosecutor and being proud of her record.

Take a shot if Harris seems too happy and looks like she had a shot before the debate.

Take a shot if Cory Booker makes another marijuana joke like he does in most debates.

Take a sip if Booker talks about being vegan.

Take a sip if Booker makes an awkward joke.

Take a shot if Buttigieg talks about Mike Pence.

Take a sip if Buttigieg says a joke that’s funny and makes you literally laugh out loud.

Take a sip if someone talks about Buttigieg rising in the polls.

Take a sip if Warren says “I have a plan.”

Take a sip if Warren talks about her rise in the polls.

Take a sip if someone takes a shot at Warren’s decision to hold off on Medicare for All until she’s in office for three years.

Take a sip if Warren and Sanders hug.

Take a shot the first time Warren or Sanders say anything negative about the other, because that is really are.

Take a sip if Klobuchar talks about fundraising.

Take a sip if Steyer talks about his money or net worth.

Take a sip if someone else gets mad about how much money Steyer has.

Bingo Ideas

Any of the ideas above can be translated into a Bingo game card. Some ideas for terms you can include on a bingo card include:

Impeachment

Ukraine

Heart attack :(

Medicare for all

Marijuana

Minimum wage

Universal Basic Income

Obama

Someone plugs their campaign website

AOC is mentioned

Hecklers

Opioid epidemic

Cut off by a moderator

Paid family leave

Immigration

Green New Deal

Student debt

Socialism

Hillary Clinton

Julian Assange

Billionaires

Reparations

Electoral college

The DNC is rigged

Abortion

You can create your own bingo cards based on these ideas here.

Remember, don’t drink and drive if you take part in a drinking game. You can always grab an Uber or Lyft and stay safe.

