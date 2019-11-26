Michael Alexander Brown: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Alexander Brown is on the run from the FBI after investigators said he murdered his mother’s boyfriend at her home in Virginia on November 9, 2019.

Brown, 22, is a highly trained Marine but left his post in mid-October. Officials said Brown left Camp Lejeune in North Carolina without permission and has since been classified as a military deserter.

Officials are warning that Brown should be considered armed and dangerous. A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his capture.

1. Michael Brown Has Been Added to the FBI’s Most Wanted List After Deputies Said He Murdered His Mother’s Boyfriend

Investigators have accused Michael Alexander Brown of murdering his mother’s boyfriend, but have not yet speculated as to a possible motive. The victim, Rodney Brown, was found gunned down in his home in Hardy, Virginia, around noon on November 9.

Michael Brown’s mother called the police after finding her boyfriend’s body. The Marine Corps Times reported that Brown’s mother told investigators that she believed her son had been the shooter.

Michael Brown is facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The FBI has added him to its list of Most Wanted fugitives.

2. Deputies: Brown May Be Armed With a High-Powered Rifle & Is Known to Comfortable Living In the Woods

WANTED FOR HOMICIDE: Michael Alexander Brown

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading directly to the location and arrest of the fugitive — White, 6 ft, 145 lbs, w/Blue eyes, Brown hair

Call 1-877-926-8332 or 1-877-WANTED-2

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has warned that Michael Brown is believed to be armed with a high-powered rifle and could have access to other powerful weapons.

Investigators have also said that Brown is comfortable living out in the wilderness and that familiarity may be helping him to evade capture. The sheriff’s office noted in a press release that Brown “has been known to live in the woods and frequent National Parks and National Forest.”

The U.S. Marshals Service says that investigators have received nearly 300 tips from 8 states as the manhunt continues. Officials are cautioning anyone whos sees Brown to immediately call 911 and not to approach him.

3. FBI: Brown Is Believed to Have Returned to Virginia After Briefly Fleeing the Area

Michael Alexander Brown reportedly has changed vehicles at least three times since fleeing from Hardy, Virginia. Deputies initially said Brown was believed to be driving a white Cadillac. Within a few hours of the murder, officials said that Brown switched to a black 2008 Lincoln Town car. Brown was seen on surveillance footage in a convenience store and deputies said he left in the black vehicle.

Three days later, on November 12, U.S. Marshals followed a lead that Brown was driving a recreational vehicle and pulling a trailer behind it. Investigators found the trailer abandoned on the side of a road in Clarendon County, South Carolina. The Lincoln Town car was inside the trailer.

On November 14, investigators located the RV in Roanoke, Virginia, which is located just a few miles away from the scene of the murder in Hardy. The Marine Corps Times reported that officials checked the vehicle for explosives and demolished it.

The search at that point honed in on Roanoke, Virginia. Police said they received a tip that Brown had been seen tapping at a window at his grandmother’s house. Police responded to the scene but did not find Brown. Schools in the area were shut down that day amid the manhunt.

4. Michael Brown Was a Combat Engineer In the Marine Corps Before Deserting

Michael Alexander Brown served as a combat engineer in the Marine Corps. The job includes employing military explosives or reducing explosive hazards, which explains why investigators checked Brown’s RV for explosives after finding it in Roanoke, Virginia.

Brown was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. But he left the base in mid-October, seemingly without any warning. He was initially marked down as having had an “unauthorized absence.” But following the news of the murder in Hardy, Brown was reclassified as a deserter.

Desertion is a crime in the military. Punishments can include a sentence of up to five years behind bars and forfeiture of all pay, as well as a dishonorable discharge.

5. More Than 1,200 People Have Joined a Facebook Group In Support Of Michael Brown

Michael Alexander Brown is not without his supporters. A private group was created on Facebook as a forum to question the accusations against Brown. The page description reads, “anyone who supports Michael Brown and believes he is innocent and wants to wish him well in this chaos here is a place to do that not sure if hell see it but …Marine you did well now keep up the safe travels well be praying for you.”

Meanwhile, Brown’s family members, including his mother and grandmother, have called for him to turn himself in peacefully.

