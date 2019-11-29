WATCH: London Bridge Attack Video Shows Suspect Shot

A group of hero bystanders tackled a knife-wielding stabbing suspect in a possible terrorist attack near London Bridge. Video captured the moment that police surrounded and then shot the suspect, who was on the ground, as one of the bystanders walks off with the knife. You can watch two videos from the scene later in this article but be aware that they are disturbing. Both actually capture the moment police shoot the man dead as he lies on the pavement. There is also graphic language.

The possible London Bridge terror attack left multiple victims injured, the Metropolitan Police in London, England confirmed on November 29, 2019. It’s not yet clear, though, whether there are any deaths of attack victims. Eyewitness reports on Twitter indicated that hero bystanders tackled the man. Photos showed the suspect’s body crumpled on the pavement.

One of the videos that emerged on Twitter shows a close up view of the hero bystander running with the knife after apparently disarming the suspect. The Sun reported that the suspect was wearing a “hoax suicide vest.” According to the Sun, Neil Basu, head of UK counter-terrorism policing, said: “I can confirm that we believe a device was strapped to the body of the suspect was a hoax device.”

A truck was jack knifed on the bridge and six people may be wounded, according to Sun.

@HBOBlog shared another video on Twitter and wrote, “Please stay away from #LondonBridge! I just saw a man with a knife being shot in the head by police. Please be careful London!” Here’s that video. It has been viewed more than 500,000 times on Twitter. “He has a knife,” people say in the video.

The account that shared the video, @HLBlog, defines itself as “Travel blog by Yaya & Lloyd.” The man running the account wrote that he personally took the video, writing, “I’m safe. I did take this video it was me who saw this in front of me. 😢”

One man shared a photo of the hero bystander on Twitter and wrote, “This man was walking behind us on the other side of London Bridge when the attack began. He ran through traffic and jumped the central partition to tackle the attacker with several others. We ran away but looks like he disarmed him. Amazing bravery.”

Basu said in a press conference: “A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from City of London police and I can confirm that this suspect died at the scene.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Say They Responded to a Stabbing Attack & They Are Investigating It as Terror-Related

Although it’s preliminary, Met Police said they were treating the attack as a terror-related incident.

“Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge,” Met Police wrote in a statement. “Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CityPolice. A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow.”

The man’s name was not released, but police said that they are treating the stabbings as a terror attack at this point. “At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related,” the police wrote. “One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible. A number of people have been stabbed. We will provide further information when possible.”

Guy Lawrence told the Sun he saw the man, armed with two knives, running out of Fishmonger’s Hall, being chased by citizens with a stick and fire extinguisher.

He claimed one member of the public was seen running after the suspect, one armed with a 6ft stick and another with a fire extinguisher.

TFL Traffic News, an official government feed, wrote, “UPDATE: London Bridge remains closed in both directions between Fenchurch Street to the north and Southwark Street to the south. There are long delays in both directions on Tower Bridge Road and on Southwark Bridge Road. Use alternative routes.”

People shared accounts on social media. “I was on London Bridge guys. I’m fine. But it is NOT something I ever want to experience again. #LondonBridge,” wrote one man.

The mayor of London wrote in a statement that “Metropolitan Police have confirmed that as a precaution the horrendous incident at London Bridge is being treated as though it is terrorism-related.”