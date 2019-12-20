Democratic Debate Live Stream: Watch Tonight’s Debate Online without Cable

Tonight is the sixth Democratic debate as candidates seek to be the Democrats’ 2020 Presidential candidate. You can watch the debate online or in the embedded video below if you don’t have access to a cable or satellite subscription. The debate tonight will start at 8 p.m. Eastern on PBS. Here are details along with a live stream below.

Watch the Debate Online in the Stream Below

The debate will be streamed live on YouTube in the video below provided by PBS NewsHour.

According to the video above, the live stream should start right at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) The debate should last for three hours and end at 11 p.m. Eastern, but there’s a chance it might last longer than that, even up to an hour longer.

A second live stream is available on Politico’s YouTube channel, which you can also watch at this link. That video is not embeddable.

The debate will also be livestreamed on the following websites: pbs.org/newshour, pbs.org, politico.com and CNN.com. Mobile devices can access the debate through CNN’s iOS and Android apps (CNNgo). The PBS video apps will also air the debate on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, and Android TV.

Lineup & Details for the December 19 Debate

Tonight’s debate is hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico. The debate will air from 8 to 11 p.m. Eastern on December 19, 2019. There’s a chance it might go a little long.

The following candidates will be in tonight’s debate. There are only seven tonight.

Joe Biden, former Vice President

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Tom Steyer, businessman

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

Cory Booker did not qualify, and Tulsi Gabbard announced that she would not be participating in the debate before it was known whether or not she got the last remaining poll she would need to qualify. Kamala Harris qualified but has dropped out of the race. Michael Bloomberg did not qualify, and neither did Julian Castro.

To qualify for tonight’s debate, candidates had to get at least 4 percent in four qualifying polls (nationally or in early voting states) between October 16 and December 12, or at least 6 percent in two early state polls (that’s Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, or Nevada.) They must also have donations from at least 200,000 unique donors, which includes 800 unique donors in at least 20 states.

Where the candidates stand during the debate is determined by their polls. Biden will be in the center of the stage, with Warren on his right and Sanders on his left. Next to Warren will be Buttigieg and Yang. Next to Sanders will be Klobuchar and Steyer, The Hill reported.

The debate will take place in Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount University. The moderators will be Judy Woodruff, Amna Nawaz and Yamiche Alcindor from PBS NewsHour, along with Tim Alberta from Politico, Deadline reported.

You can expect the impeachment and impending trial to be a big focus during tonight’s debate, since President Donald Trump was just impeached by a House vote yesterday. It’s possible the Senate trial could be as early as January, which might affect the next scheduled debates.

The next debate after tonight’s will take place in Iowa on January 14, Politico reported. That debate will be hosted by CNN and The Des Moines Register. The debate will be held at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. There will also be three debates in February.

