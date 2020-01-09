Trump’s Toledo, Ohio Rally Live Stream: Watch Online

President Donald Trump is hosting a rally in Toledo, Ohio tonight. His speech is his first major rally speech since tensions escalated between the United States and Iran. The rally will also take place after the House votes on the War Powers resolution. You can watch the rally live in the videos embedded below. This is a stop for his 2020 Presidential Election campaign.

Tonight’s rally in Ohio will be held at the Huntington Center. The rally will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Central), but some speeches will start earlier than that.

Watch the Rally Online Below

You can watch in the live stream from Fox 10 Phoenix below. The video will start about 30 minutes before the rally officially begins, but there could already be people speaking at that time. Trump often has speakers start talking at the rally before the official start time.

And here’s a live stream from NBC below that you can watch, which will begin right around the time the rally starts at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The Huntington Center where the rally will take place is at 500 Jefferson Avenue in Toledo. If you’re attending in person, you can register for a ticket here. The Huntington Center has 8,000-plus seats, according to the venue’s website. However, another page with floor plans places seating at 7,389 for a hockey setup at 7,286 for an end-stage setup, which are the largest capacities listed on that page.

Doors for the event opened at 3 p.m. Eastern.

There’s also a live stream that’s already up and running from a channel called “Right Side Broadcasting Network.” Keep in mind that this YouTube channel is right-leaning, so if you want a feed without commentary, you should watch the one from Fox 10 above once it goes live.

The Huntington Center’s capacity is smaller than some of the other venues that Trump speaks at. Because of that, the overflow crowd will likely be large tonight. A large screen is already set up outside to accommodate any overflow that happens. Trump rallies always set up a large screen outside the venues in case there are too many people to seat inside.

This is the giant screen set up outside the Huntington Center. The crowd has grown from about a dozen to 50 people this morning. Those who can’t make it inside tonight will be able to watch the rally outside. #TrumpinToledo pic.twitter.com/vxhr61Pc6D — ARIYL ONSTOTT (@ariylonstott) January 9, 2020

Before the rally starts, the screen will be playing highlights from other events.

It appears the giant screen will play highlights for Trump’s re-election campaign until he speaks. #TrumpinToledo pic.twitter.com/XZMTa220gw — ARIYL ONSTOTT (@ariylonstott) January 9, 2020

The Huntington Center website noted: “There will be a jumbo TV screen near Huron Street that will be used as an ancillary viewing option when we reach capacity. Portable restrooms will be outside for use.”

What To Know If You’re Attending or in the Region

Anyone attending the rally will have to go through security screening before entering the arena. You should not bring large bags, purses, or containers with you. Small purses will likely be screened or checked. Tickets don’t guarantee seats, they just allow you to have a seat in the rally if you arrive early enough. Seats are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

People lined up hours early for the rally today. Some showed up 20 hours before the rally started.

MUST WATCH: @realDonaldTrump supporters are camping out in Toledo, Ohio *20 hours* before the #TrumpRally begins! See you soon 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qfUjJCu5Zw — Team Trump (Text FIRST to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 9, 2020

Huntington officials told WTOL-11 that they expected at least 1,000 people to be lined up 24 hours before the event was starting.

Some people travel to different Trump rallies, whether or not they live nearby.

A decked out RV that has been driving the block. Its owner travels around to hear @realDonaldTrump speak. #TrumpinToledo pic.twitter.com/6MDBWBTGYf — ARIYL ONSTOTT (@ariylonstott) January 9, 2020

The only entrance to the rally will be at the Aquarium off Huron Street, the Huntington Center noted on its website. Other entrances will be closed. The site notes: “With this being the President of the United States, please make extra time for downtown traffic and extra security procedures at the doors. Bring as little as possible to speed up the screening process. Think of it as a step up from airport security screening.”

Trump’s next rally will be Tuesday, January 14 at 8 p.m Eastern (7 p.m. Central) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This is the same time as the Democratic debate. This rally will be at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Kilbourn Ave.

Then he’ll have another rally in Wildwood, New Jersey on Tuesday, January 28 at 7 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Central). That rally will be at the Wildwoods Convention Center on 4501 Boardwalk.