Is Mike Bloomberg Married? Does He Have a Wife?

Is Mike Bloomberg married? He was, once, for years. He’s now divorced, however. He does have a girlfriend named Diana Taylor, but they’ve never married.

Bloomberg will take the presidential 2020 debate stage for the first time in Las Vegas on February 19, 2020 due to a surge in the presidential polls.

Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, was married once to now ex wife Susan Brown. She’s the mother of his two daughters, Emma and Georgina Bloomberg.

According to Biography.com, Bloomberg has been dating girlfriend Diana Taylor since 2000. A 1999 article in The Age, an Australian newspaper, reported that Brown, the former Susan Meyer, is a “Yorkshire woman he (Michael Bloomberg) met when she was temping at Salomons.”

“We’re still close friends. Sue would say, ‘If you hadn’t worked so hard, we would have had a better marriage,’ but I’m not so sure,” Bloomberg said to the publication at that time. “After 20 years, she wasn’t happy and I’m not sure why. I spent most weekends with my kids.”

Bloomberg & Susan Brown Were Married for Decades But Stayed Friends After They Split Up

The Bloombergs were in a long-term marriage. According to Biography.com, Bloomberg and Susan Brown were married from 1976 to 1993. They are said to have remained “close friends” after their divorce, the site reports.

According to The New York Daily News, Brown “kept playing house with her ex in his E. 79th St. townhouse for years” after they split, although they no longer live together.

“My parents are best friends,” their daughter Emma told The New York Times in 2001. “Nobody understands that until they actually see it.”

The couple’s wedding announcement in The New York Times says that Susan Elizabeth Barbara Meyer was the daughter of Wing Comdr. Donald W. J. Brown, R.A.F., retired, and Mrs. Brown of Malta. At the time of her marriage to Michael Rubens Bloomberg, he was described as “general partner in charge of equity trading and sales for Salomon Brothers, a New York brokerage company.” A rabbi performed the ceremony.

According to the wedding announcement, Susan attended Queen Margaret’s School in York, England and Le Manoir in Neuchatel, Switzerland. She was married and divorced once before.

Michael Bloomberg was described as “the son of Mrs. William Henry Bloomberg of Medford, Mass., and the late Mr. Bloomberg, treasurer of the National Creamery Company, a subsidiary of Kraftco Inc.”

On Instagram, Georgina Bloomberg, one of the former couple’s two daughters, describes herself as “Equestrian, author, mother, animal activist. Founder of the Rider’s Closet. Chair of Humane Generation for the Humane Society of the United States.”

Georgina shared a throwback photo of her in a Halloween costume as a kid and wrote, “#tbt Halloween 1990. My mother probably hoped I was the kind of kid who wanted to be a princess or a fairy, but this was much more fitting. 👧🏻❤️😈” Georgina filled her Instagram page with photos of race horses.

Susan encouraged her daughter’s love of horses. One throwback photo posted by Georgina shows Susan with her two daughters, both children in riding outfits. “#fbf to the 1988 Old Salem Farm Spring Show with @emma.bloomberg, and the best horse show mother that two kids could ask for. @oldsalemfarmny,” the caption reads.

According to her website, Georgina Bloomberg “is an accomplished professional show jumper based in New York City, N.Y., North Salem, N.Y., and Wellington, Fla. Bloomberg represented the United States Equestrian Team at the 2015 Pan American

According to Observer, in 2016, Susan Brown Bloomberg, called a “former downtown denizen,” had “purchased a very proper prewar condo on the Upper West Side,” across the park from Michael Bloomberg’s Fifth Avenue mansion. She made the purchase to be closer to Georgina, Observer reports, adding that the building has “oak floors, custom lighting, and a private terrace with a gas fireplace and grilling station.”

Susan previously owned “apartments at One Kenmare and, most recently, a 2,700-square-foot penthouse duplex at 41 Bond Street, which she sold last year for $11.7 million,” the article reported, adding that Susan is known for her eclectic design choices, including “large-scale dog photographs, cat figurines, and Persian rugs.” Daily News described her former penthouse as containing “ultra bold, lavish furnishings, including but not limited to expansive Persian rugs, animal print chaise lounges and purple crushed velvet drapery.”

She remains close enough friends with Michael Bloomberg that he gave her a $500,000 bridge loan to help her get an apartment, Observer reports. Brown also owns a 20-acre horse farm in Westchester County, Daily News reports.

Bloomberg’s Girlfriend Is Diana Taylor, a Banking Superintendent Who Was Regarded as New York’s First Lady

Bloomberg has been in another long-term relationship since divorcing Brown; since 2000, he’s been in a relationship with former New York banking superintendent Diana Taylor, Biography.com reports. When Bloomberg was mayor of New York, his girlfriend was positioned a New York’s First Lady in gushing profiles from New York media praising her intellect and elegance.

In 2013, The New York Times described Taylor as already having spent “more than a dozen years as Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg’s quietly glamorous sidekick.”

The Times described her career as “aide to Gov. George E. Pataki… superintendent of banking for the State of New York… a managing director at Wolfensohn” and reported that she “lent her financial acumen to boards as diverse as that of Citigroup and Sotheby’s, and nonprofits including the microfinance corporation Accion International and the Hudson River Park Trust.” She once considered running for public office.

According to the Times, Taylor is “a graduate of Dartmouth with an M.B.A. and a degree in public health from Columbia University.” The newspaper reported that Taylor and Bloomberg met at a Citizens Budget Commission luncheon.

Senate Republicans in New York once asked her to run against Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and she briefly considered it, according to the Observer. She once told The Observer about President Barack Obama, “For somebody’s who’s going to come in and be the great unifier—you know, that hopey-changey stuff—it hasn’t worked very well. The country is more divided now than it’s ever been. And he doesn’t appreciate other people and what they do.”

The Observer reported that Taylor “self-identifies as a Republican, but is socially liberal herself, though fiscally conservative—a libertarian lite, perhaps,” quoting her as saying, “I’m socially very liberal. I don’t understand why anybody cares who marries who. I think that guns should not be in the hands of criminals, and I’m rabidly-pro-choice. It’s nobody else’s business, and I’m fiscally quite conservative.”

