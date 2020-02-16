Marcus Randle El: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marcus Randle El is a former University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers football player who is now accused of shooting two women to death in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Police said they are still interviewing witnesses and processing evidence. They are not yet releasing a motive for the double homicide. They also have not yet recovered the murder weapon, police said. However, they say that Randle El, 33, murdered Brittany McAdory, 28, a resident of Joliet, Illinois, and Seairaha Winchester, 31, a resident of Janesville, Wisconsin.

Randle El is from a family of athletes, including a brother who made it to the NFL. Randle El is now charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

1. The Two Women Were Seen at a Gas Station Before They Were Found Shot to Death in the Roadway

On February 2, 2020, at 2 a.m., the two victims entered the T.A. Express gas station in Janesville, Wisconsin, which is located in the southern part of the state not far from the border with Illinois. That was confirmed with video footage from the store, Lt. Charles Aagaard said. The victims returned to the parking lot. They left in McAdory’s black Jeep Cherokee.

Evidence suggests that the suspect and victims were going to meet later that morning, and the suspect was in the area of the gas station, police said in a news conference. At 3:15 a.m., a passing motorist found both victims lying near the roadway. The bodies were found in the 3200 block of Midvale Drive, not far from the gas station.

Both victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died as a result of their injuries. The suspect took the victims’ vehicle after the homicides, and it was later located in Illinois, Aagaard alleged. At 3 p.m. on February 15, 2020, the suspect turned himself into authorities at the Chicago Police Department’s second district. Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance. People with information should contact the Janesville Police Department.

2. Randle El’s Brother is a Former Professional Football Player

Marcus Randle El comes from an athletic family. His brother is former Pittsburgh Steelers football player Antwaan Randle El. In 2001, the Chicago Tribune dubbed the Randle El family the “first family of Thornton football.” The story says that Randle El’s other older brother, Curtis, was also a successful football player.

“I have big shoes to fill,” Marcus told the Tribune at that time. “I pray to God that I can fill them and be successful playing sports.”

According to the Tribune, Curtis starred on the football field for the University of Indiana before earning a degree in criminal justice and working for the Indiana attorney general’s office. Antwaan also starred at Indiana and also played college basketball. In addition, he was drafted by the Cubs – a triple athletic threat, the Tribune reported. He then played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The parents are named Curtis Sr. and Jacqueline and were described by the Tribune as highlighting a modest work ethic. Curtis told the Tribune at that time that Marcus had “a mixture of both ‘Twaan and me. He has tenacity, desire and he’s disciplined. At 15 he’s doing things we couldn’t do on and off the field. He’s more grounded and mature.”

According to his website, Curtis is now “a full-service financial advisor and owner of RANDLE EL WEALTH ADVISORS LLC. an independent financial services firm for professional athletes, executives, the retiree and for non-profit philanthropic institution.” The website says that Curtis and his brother Antwaan Randle El of the Pittsburgh Steelers are the co-founders of “The Randle El Foundation.”

Antwaan recently interviewed for a coaching job with the Eagles. According to CBS Pittsburgh, Antwaan is “an offensive assistant with the Bucs” who played for the Steelers from 2002-2005 and also played with Washington. He made a 43-yard touchdown in Super Bowl XL that helped the Steelers win, the site reports.

3. Marcus Randle El Committed to the Wisconsin Badgers in 2004

According to 247 Sports, Marcus Randle El enrolled at Wisconsin and committed to Wisconsin in 2004. He signed a letter of intent that same year. He was a wide receiver for the Badgers from 2004 to 2007.

He was listed as 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. His home town was Harvey, Illinois and his high school was Thornton Township.

You can see El’s stats with Wisconsin here. He played until 2007. His career with the Badgers was not very illustrious; according to NBC 15, Randle El caught “four passes in his three-year career at UW.” One resulted in a touchdown.

4. Randle El, Who Was Out on Parole, Was Once Accused of Abducting His Own Daughter

In 2014, according to NWI.com, Randle El was accused in the alleged abduction of his daughter. He faced accusations at that time of child abduction and home invasion.

That case stemmed from an Amber alert issued for his daughter. According to the news site, Randle El didn’t have legal custody of his daughter but his former girlfriend alleged he showed up with a pistol and took the 3 year old girl.

The girl was handed over to police unharmed a couple hours later.

Court records show that, at the time of the Janesville homicides, Randle El was out on parole for the incident involving his daughter. He received six years in prison for that crime and was paroled in October 2018, online records show.

5. Randle El Was Accused of Altercations With a Girlfriend & Former Teammate While at Wisconsin

In 2006, Randle El agreed to a plea bargain that led to probation in a case involving accusations of altercations with girlfriend Dene Brown and former teammate Nicholas Sutton. At the time, he was a UW wide receiver. He was ordered to receive anger management counseling, according to a story in the Badger Herald student newspaper.

That story quoted Randle El’s lawyer as saying, “He will have continuing supervision and he understands that he can’t be involved in any future troubles. The supervision is appropriate. He’s not a threat to the community.”

In the incident involving Sutton, the Badger Herald reported that Randle El was accused of battery against Sutton for allegedly hitting him repeatedly in the face. The Badgers briefly suspended him, but the associate athletic director told the Badger Herald at that time that the university was “confident that [Randle El] will put this behind him and move on in a positive manner.”