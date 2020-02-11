Prince Andrew Not Dead: Duke of York Did Not Commit Suicide

Prince Andrew is not dead following an online death hoax that spread on Twitter. Since 2014, the Duke of York, 59, has been accused of having sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre while she was a minor. Giuffre was sex-trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein and Prince Andrew had been friends since first meeting in November 1999. In the wake of the scandal, Prince Andrew has withdrawn from public duties and has maintained that he never met Giuffre.

The fake news article alleging that Prince Andrew was dead began circulating on February 10. The article cited a statement from Buckingham Palace as proof that the prince had taken his own life. No such statement appears on the palace’s website or social media channels.

The fake article says that Prince Andrew hanged himself in a bathroom and did not leave a suicide note. The piece goes on to say that Prince Andrew had been “under suicide watch” since August 2019. Again, there is no proof that Prince Andrew is on suicide watch. The website where the story appeared peppers in fake news articles alongside legitimate news regarding Donald Trump, Coronavirus and the Thailand shopping mall shooting. Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide inside of his jail cell in New York City in August 2019.

Despite Stepping Back From Royal Duties, Prince Andrew Has Delivered a Message From the Queen to Chinese Authorities in the Midst of Coronavirus

Despite Prince Andrew stepping back from royal duties, Sky News reported that the prince was entrusted with delivering a message from the queen to authorities regarding Coronavirus. The Chinese ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, tweeted of the meeting, “Her Majesty The Queen sent an encouraging message to President Xi and Chinese people: At the critical time of fighting #coronavirus, I express my sincere sympathy for Chinese people, and pray for the speedy control and victory over the virus. It was conveyed by Duke of York.”

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Says That Prince Andrew Has Provided ‘Zero Cooperation’ in the Epstein Investigation

Prince Andrew Makes Rare Royal Appearance With Princess Beatrice After Step Back From Public DutiesPrince Andrew just made a rare step back into the public eye. Last week, the Duke of York attended a celebration at the home of Liu Xiaoming, the Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom. His eldest daughter Princess Beatrice and his future son-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were also in attendance. Andrew's outing is one of few he's taken since retreating from royal duties in November amid the controversy surrounding his connection to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On February 7, the BBC reported that Prince Andrew had deferred a Navy promotion that he was due to receive on his 60th birthday. The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman, has said that Prince Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. While the lawyer for five of Epstein’s victims, Lisa Bloom, has called on Prince Andrew “to stop playing games and to come forward to do the right thing and answer questions.”

Prince Andrew’s Daughters Have Been Tapped to Step Up in the Royal Family

The Daily Mail has reported that Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, have been called on by the Queen to perform the royal duties that would have usually have been performed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The tabloid cites a source saying, “The Royal Family has already become slimmed down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex giving up public duties. As the older members of the family retire, it will become slimmer still, so there are spaces to be filled.”

