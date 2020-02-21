Sean Grebinger Dead: Suspect in Crystal Grebinger Murder Dies at 48

Sean Grebinger, the Louisiana man who was accused of killing his wife, Crystal Grebinger in 2013, has been found dead in a prison cell in Porto Alegre.

TV Alterosa in Brazil was the first to report on Grebinger’s death. The suspect had been wanted by Interpol and was taken into custody in Brazil on February 18. He had been awaiting extradition to Louisiana to answer to charges of murder.

Globo in Brazil reports that Grebinger had been living in the country with the children he shared with his late wife. On February 20, authorities sent those children, ages 15 and 17, back to Louisiana to live with their grandmother, who has legal custody over them.

In a press release on February 18, the federal police in Brazil, said via Google Translate, that Grebinger was in custody on suspicion of killing his wife and hiding her body.

Investigators believe that two weeks after Crystal Grebinger was killed, the suspect flew to the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo. Grebinger is thought to have obtained residency in the country, married a Brazilian woman and claimed to have been a counter-terror agent for American Special Forces.

The Brazilian police say that on January 31, 2020, Grebinger was accused of physically abused his Brazilian wife in the city of Porto Alegre.

