Costco Expands ‘Senior Only’ Hours for Elderly During Coronavirus Outbreak

Costco is extending its shopping hours for seniors and other at-risk individuals during the coronavirus outbreak. They are also limiting their store hours and closing their stores early on the weekdays. Here’s a look at the special shopping hours for elderly customers that Costco is now offering.

Special Shopping Hours Are Every Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

Costco’s special shopping hours are taking place every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8-9 a.m. local time. A note on Costco’s website reads: “On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, Costco warehouses will open from 8 to 9 a.m. for members ages 60 and older, and for those with physical impairments. During this early hour, the pharmacy will be open, but the Costco Food Court will not. Find a Costco warehouse near you.”

So if you’re aged 60 or older or if you have a physical impairment, the store is opening early just for you on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The pharmacy will also be available. Costco hasn’t specifically listed what physical impairments qualify for shopping early.

The seniors only shopping hours were originally just twice a week starting March 24, but now they’ve been extended to three times a week.

Costco warehouse locations are also closing two hours early at 6:30 p.m. local time Monday-Friday for the foreseeable future, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Gas stations will close at 7 p.m.

The store is doing quite a bit to try to help keep shoppers and employees safer. A Costco fan Instagram account shared that some stores now have shields in place between cashiers and customers.

Many stores also have signs up about social distancing.

Stores are also limiting the number of high-demand products that shoppers can be so they can maintain a high inventory. For example, this photo below shows one set of toilet paper per membership.

Costco writes on its website: “Costco has implemented limits on certain items to help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need. Our buyers and suppliers are working hard to maintain inventory on high-demand merchandise, as well as everyday favorites.”

They also aren’t accepting returns on toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, rice, or disinfecting spray.

Costco has also started paying U.S. employees an additional $2 an hour for their work during the pandemic outbreak, including in Puerto Rico, Business Insider reported. So far, the additional pay will be through April 5. The payment is coming in a lump sum for the April 17 paycheck, Costco said.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates