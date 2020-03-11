WATCH: Man Wears Hazmat Suit on Plane From Milwaukee

A man wore a full hazmat suit with goggles on a plane from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Florida to protect himself from the coronavirus.

You can see photos of the man below. WISN-TV wrote on Facebook with the pictures, “A man says he snapped these photos of a passenger at MKE who was flying to Ft. Myers, Florida. The passenger was dressed in a hazmat suit with mask and goggles. He said he was dressed this way to protect himself against coronavirus. There has been a coronavirus death in Ft. Myers.”

Here’s video of the man as he got on the airplane:

The man was later identified, and he had a good reason for being in the suit. CBS 58 identified the man as Charlie Quaintance.

Charlie Explained That He has Crohn’s Disease

Officials have repeatedly said that coronavirus has a greater impact on people with underlying health issues, and Charlie explained to Fox 6 Milwaukee that he has Crohn’s disease.

He was flying on March 7, 2020 from Milwaukee to Fort Myers, Florida. He told the television station that he already had the hazmat suit because he dressed as Walter White from Breaking Bad for Halloween. “I also want to raise awareness and try to put a smile on people’s faces at the same time,” he told Fox 6, adding, “I do feel I was better protected than I would have been in regular clothes, but also understand it was probably a little over the top.”

Fox4Now reported that Charlie was flying to Florida for spring break but didn’t plan to wear the hazmat suit on the beach.

Channel 58 in Milwaukee reported that Charlie used ice to keep himself cool during the flight.

“To protect from the Coronavirus, I’ve got a suppressed immune system due to my Crohn’s and I didn’t want to take any chances, and I had a Walter White costume laying around so I figured I’d wear it,” said Quaintance to Channel 58. He told the television station that he might not wear the full suit on the way back.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises:

“There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.”

CDC added: “Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness. Please consult with your health care provider about additional steps you may be able to take to protect yourself.”

A strong protection? Washing your hands. “Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing,” CDC reports.

