COVID Toes: Rashes Showing Up as Symptom in Some Patients

COVID Toes may be a new symptom indicating possible infection from the novel coronavirus. More prevalent in younger people — especially children — this new rash is yet another potential development in a virus that has brought a variety of symptoms that can vary from person to person. Here is what you need to know about COVID Toes, along with some photos of the condition.

The Rash Could Be Painful to the Touch & Feel Hot or Burning

If you are treating patients with acute coronary syndromes or acute strokes in the ED, you may want to quickly look for COVID Toes and Fingers, a clue indicating possible COVID-19 infection and need for enhanced PPE and precautions. https://t.co/oyBgQQk9Hq pic.twitter.com/9qyKKAEG0k — Luciano Sposato (@SposatoL) April 19, 2020

The rash typically presents itself as a purple, blue, or red lesion on the feet and toes that is painful to the touch and might feel like it’s hot or burning, USA Today reported. NBC Chicago noted that in some ways, it’s similar to a response to the cold called pernio.

Dr. Amy Paller, a dermatologist, told NBC Chicago that it’s too soon to know for certain that this is connected to COVID-19, but it seems very likely. She said: “when it’s so common right now during a pandemic and is occurring in otherwise asymptomatic or mildly affected patients, it seems too much of a coincidence not to be a manifestation of the virus.”

The rash can affect broader patches of skin on the toes, bottoms of the feet, and sometimes even fingers. The rash might be itchy too, but sometimes the only symptom is discoloration.

Some Say It’s the First Symptom, But Others Say It’s a Later Symptom

Exactly how “COVID Toes” works in connection with the coronavirus is still being determined.

USA Today reported that the rash is often seen in patients who don’t have any other symptoms and it tends to appear early in the illness. For some, it’s the only symptom and goes away in about 10 days. But for others, it’s just the first sign before more symptoms appear.

Dr. Ebbing Lautenbach told USA Today: “Sometimes this might be your first clue that they have COVID when they don’t have any other symptoms.”

NBC Chicago, however, reported that sometimes patients might have mild symptoms a week before, with the rash showing up after those symptoms. Paller told NBC Chicago that the rash could be part of the “convalescent” healing when the virus isn’t contagious anymore and might be a result of inflammation.

With experts disagreeing on when the rash appears, it’s apparent that there’s still a lot to learn about this potential novel coronavirus symptom.

The Rash Is More Prevalent in Younger People

The rash is more prevalent in young adults and children, possibly because of their stronger immune systems. NBC Chicago reported that local doctors had seen it mostly in people in their teens and 20s.

Italian doctors first discovered “COVID Toes” in March, USA Today reported.

Common COVID-19 symptoms include cough, fatigue, fever, and shortness of breath. Other symptoms that might occur include diarrhea, aches and pains, sore throat, and a stuffy or runny nose. Loss of taste and smell and eye redness have also been reported. The rash is the newest in a long list of symptoms.

Other Rashes Have Also Been Noted, But It’s Not Clear If They’re Related to the Virus

Shared by Peter Lio on social media; good summary of (potential) Covid manifestations in the skin #covidtoes #covidskin pic.twitter.com/XkbYr4J1Am — Joseph F. Merola, MD MMSc (@JosephMerolaMD) April 16, 2020

It’s possible that COVID-19 may have other rashes that appear too, although the COVID Toes rash is the most prevalent at this time. The tweet above, shared by Dr. Joseph Merola, a dermatologist and professor at Harvard Medical School, indicates a few possible rashes, but at this time COVID Toes is the most prevalent rash being discussed.

