New York Rapper Fred The Godson Dead: Rapper Dies From Coronavirus at 35

Fred The Godson aka Fredrick Thomas, the South Bronx rapper, has died at the age of 35 following a battle with coronavirus. Thomas’ death was confirmed by his friend DJ Self. The New York DJ wrote in an Instagram post on the afternoon of April 23, “Was loved by many never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother 🙏🏾.”

Fred The Godson Freestyles On FlexFred The Godson stops by Flex to spit a freesyle. Check it out! Twitter: https://twitter.com/HOT97 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HOT97OFFICIAL Hot97tv: http://www.hot97.com/TV/ 2012-08-29T03:34:36.000Z

The day before his sad death, Thomas’ publicist told The Source that the rapper was completely relying on a ventilator to breathe. Thomas had been public about his battles with asthma in the past.

Two weeks before his death, Thomas confirmed to his legions of fans that he was battling coronavirus. In the post, Thomas called joked calling the illness, “Covus 19.”

