WATCH: Tornado & Rainbow Touch Down In Madill, Oklahoma

A series of severe thunderstorms in Oklahoma developed into a tornado on Wednesday afternoon in Springer and then Madill around 5 p.m. local time. Photos and videos of the twister were shared on social media where users online were able to see a rainbow appear alongside the tornado as the storm proceeded to cross over Highway 377.

The incredible sight went viral Twitter, as did videos of the tornado touching down on the ground in broad daylight. While the tornado and rainbow made for a stunning and rare view, it was still a tragic storm. According to Oklahoma News 4, the Marshall County Emergency Management reported that one person has died as a result of the tornado in Madill.

Incredible video of tornado from ⁦@CatoosaPD⁩ Officer Brent Colbert near Madill, OK. You can also see a rainbow breaking though the clouds #okwx ⁦@KTULNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/8bh284RZEq — Ethan Hutchins (@ehutchinsnews) April 22, 2020

From my friends Sonora Meadows and David Mitchell, here’s footage of the tornado that struck the south side of Madill, OK just before 5pm #Tornado. #okwx @FOX23 pic.twitter.com/I90mvCRfrl — Michael Grogan (@GroganontheGO) April 22, 2020

New tornado forming east of Madill 10 miles or so pic.twitter.com/ez21F8eZjK — Mikey Gribble (@MikeyGribble) April 22, 2020

Video of the Madill, OK tornado moments ago. Taken by Lane Chapman. #okwx pic.twitter.com/OiL3eYBjxg — Jon Haverfield (@JonDopplerWX) April 22, 2020

Wow, incredible video of the Madill, OK tornado moments ago. Major damage. Taken by Lane Chapman. #okwx pic.twitter.com/K74gAaMkz7 — Jon Haverfield (@JonDopplerWX) April 22, 2020

Images shared online show the depth and size of the tornado which crossed through Madill. Emergency management is currently checking for structural damage across the area. Authorities are also checking for any reports of serious injury.

Here’s how the tornado looked a few minutes prior as it crossed US-377 near Madill. #okwx pic.twitter.com/xw9DXRDj0K — Prescott Bishop (@prescottb) April 22, 2020

Tornado that clipped the southern part of Madill, OK around 4:45pm pic.twitter.com/JwNigAhidg — Riley Bynum (@rbynumwx) April 22, 2020

Screenshot of first tornado in Madill, OK pic.twitter.com/TW3FYPpzux — Michael Stohs (@stohs44) April 22, 2020

Madill is a city located in Marshall County, which is about 100 miles southeast from Oklahoma City. According to Population World View, Madill has a population of around 4,000 people. Before Wednesday, only four tornados have touched down in Oklahoma all year.

Photos Shared Online Show Structural Damage to Local Businesses

KFOR reporter Taylor Adams tweeted, “We’re hearing reports of lots of damage. Officials say it is a hectic scene.” Residents are encouraged not to leave their homes in the aftermath of a storm to allow emergency responders to scan the area first. Thus far, it appears Oklahoma Steel and Wire suffered damage from the storm.

This same tornado hit J & I Manufacturing also in Madill, Ok. Everyone there is counted for! pic.twitter.com/bo5DnmlC4I — Claytoon (@ClaytoonSquad) April 22, 2020

One user online showed that J & I Manufacturing was hit by the tornado, but thankfully, no employees were harmed.

That’s our CashSaver at the end of the rainbow… and luckily NOT at the bottom of the tornado. We lost power but everyone is safe. Praying for all our neighbors and families because we know not everyone was as lucky. 🙏 #Madill # tornado https://t.co/TNwOQuYdiS — Marc Jones (@HACOwnerMarc) April 22, 2020

Another local resident reported losing power in the area, but that “everyone is safe. Praying for all our neighbors and families because we know not everyone was as lucky.”

The Madill Tornado Touched Ground Amid a Severe Hail Storm

🌪️TORNADO🌪️: Channel 8 viewer Dustin Kidd captured this video of a tornado in Madill, Okla. pic.twitter.com/kb2QnNtTC5 — Tulsa's Channel 8 (@KTULNews) April 22, 2020

In the stunning video below, it’s possible to hear the hail storm taking place in Madill as the tornado passed through the area.

Accuweather tweeted, “Hailstones as large as baseballs have also hammered part of the region.” Severe thunderstorms were reported south of Oklahoma City, along state Interstate 35, which preempted the hailstorm.

Earlier In the Day, A Tornado Touched Down In Springer, Oklahoma

#Tornado on the ground! This was North of Springer, OK moments ago #wxok pic.twitter.com/PjDS025ler — Mike DeLange (@SeeMikeChase) April 22, 2020

The tornado which touched down in Madill was the second twister to pass through Oklahoma on Thursday. According to KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan, a tornado touched down near Springer around 4:20 p.m. local time. Springer is located northwest of Madill, about 36 miles away.

It’s a trying time for the state of Oklahoma, which like the rest of the world, is fighting the pandemic spread of coronavirus. On March 24, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt ordered all non-essential businesses to shut down through April 30. According to KOKO News 5, there are 2,894 positive COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma as of Wednesday, with 170 deaths reported from coronavirus complications.

