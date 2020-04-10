Peanut Butter Bread Recipe Goes Viral on Reddit: Here’s How to Make It

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are staying in and many have been trying to make their own bread at home. One particular recipe has been going viral on Reddit, and that’s a peanut butter bread recipe from the 1930s that doesn’t require yeast and is extremely easy to make.

The recipe first appeared on Reddit on the “Old Recipes” thread last week, and it’s a recipe from a 1932 cookbook.

The first user who shared it said: “I made Peanut Butter Bread from the 1932 Five Roses Flour cookbook via Glen & Friends. It’s delicious and tastes like a peanut butter cookie! (recipe in comments).”

Here’s the Recipe to Make This Viral Peanut Butter Bread

For those who prefer to follow along with a video, it’s available on YouTube. Otherwise, the instructions are below the video.

Ingredients

2 cups of all-purpose flour 1/4 cup of sugar 4 teaspoons of baking powder 1/2 teaspoon of salt 1 1/3 cups of milk 1/2 cup of peanut butter



Instructions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F Mix dry ingredients together Mix in milk, then add peanut butter Pour mixture into greased loaf pan Bake about 1 hour



The Recipe Has Been a Huge Success, With Many Expressing How Easy It Is to Make

One user said they decided to try it because they ran out of bread while living in lockdown.

The post has been upvoted almost 4,000 times. It reads: “Ran out of bread under lock down so we made the (delicious) peanut butter bread!”

One user responded: “Boy oh boy will I be making this! Yours looks amazing.”

Another said: “I just made some following this, its super good!”

One user asked what this bread is best used for, whether as toast for breakfast or sandwich bread. The original poster responded: “It’s a bit more cakey than normal bread but would be great as a [peanut butter] sandwich… It doesn’t make a massive loaf so I’d say two people could polish it off in about three days before it goes stale.”

People Have Also Posted Variations on the Peanut Butter Bread

People have also confirmed that they tried variations on this bread and it worked out well. One person said they would try to add bananas. They wrote: “I did 1/3 cup peanut butter and one small mashed banana. We are also out of baking powder (and due to COVID, avoiding stores), so I did a baking soda and lemon juice substitute,” and later confirmed how it turned out: “FABULOUS! It’s already all gone. We ate it all.”

Another said they used almond milk instead, and it turned out perfectly. They also added extra peanut butter: “Turned out delicious. I personally would use at least 3 extra [tablespoons] of peanut butter and maybe 1 less [teaspoon] of the baking powder. I’m going to make it again and experiment with it.”

One user asked if it tasted like peanut butter, and the reply was that it does, but “the taste is not overwhelming.”

One person asked if another nut butter would work just as well since they’re allergic to peanut butter: “Peanut allergy checking in – anyone have an idea if a different nut butter would have the same result?” Another answered: “We used 150g of almond butter. It was delicious.”

