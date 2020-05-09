Andre Harrell Dead: Founder of Uptown Records Dies at 59

Andre Harrell, founder of Uptown Records, and one-half of the rap duo Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde, died on May 8, 2020. He was 59.

The surprise news announcement was made by DJ D-Nice during his nightly set on Instagram, and numerous of the biggest names in the music industry, celebrities, and fans, and were all shocked to learn of the music mogul’s passing. Sourced confirmed to AllHipHop News that Harrell died suddenly, but a cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Harrell founded Uptown Records in 1986 and is responsible for launching the careers of Mary J. Blige, Heavy D & The Boyz, Teddy Riley, Jodeci, and Diddy. He also served as the Vice-Chairman of Revolt, Diddy’s multi-platform music network.

As for why he believed Uptown Records produced so many legendary artists, Harrell told the Grio, “Like Motown Records, [it] was a lifestyle label, where the artists not only made songs that resonated with the community but they also had fashion and attitude that people wanted to emulate. And to be that kind of cool that they saw in like a Mary J. Blige video, where she came out with the bubble coat, the Timbo boots, and the ram earrings.”

As for the accolades he received for propelling Diddy into the mega mogul he is today, Harrell remained modest. He said, “What we were doing at Uptown Records was a lifestyle. We were representing like an urban chic, which we called ‘ghetto fabulous,’ and [Diddy] loved it. He loved it so much he would be walking around in the office with no shirt on, Timberland boots, and jewelry… He was art imitating life.”

Harrell also mentioned how Diddy eventually took the reins all on his own. “He learned how to produce. And then he always had style. He was able to take his style and give it to the other artists, shape and mold them, especially Jodeci. He came up with the sagging pants and boots. He also did the first hip-hop soul remix; the “Come and Talk to Me” remix was really important at that time. He did that.”

Reggie Hudlin wrote on Facebook,” Andre Harrell was a friend, a mentor and an innovator. He gave me one of my first big breaks. I still can’t believe it. #RIP” Rapper Swiss Beatz commented on Harrell’s last Instagram post writing, “Damn, King.”

BREAKING NEWS: While @djdnice was spinning tonight on IG Live in #ClubQuarantine, he announced that legendary music man Andre Harrell has died. He was 59. Just stunning. Harrell founded Uptown Records and paved the way for many in the music industry. #RolandMartinUnfiltered — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) May 9, 2020

RIP to the legend Andre Harrell. Prayers to his friends and family.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 9, 2020

https://twitter.com/TamarBraxtonHer/status/1258999493803929600?s=20

Andre Harrell helped kick in the door for the Hip Hop / R&B brand … Salute the OG 🙌🏾 #Uptown — Ømen (@ProducedbyOmen) May 9, 2020

Born on September 26, 1960, in the Bronx, New York. He studied at Lehman College where he majored in communications and business management but dropped out after three years to work at a local radio station. Soon after meeting Russell Simmons, the creator of Def Jam Records, he went to go work for the music label, and quickly worked his way up to general manager.

READ NEXT: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Twitter Hacked With Racist & Hateful Messages