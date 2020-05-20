Donald Trump & Ex Marla Maples Celebrate Daughter Tiffany’s Law Degree

Tiffany Trump, the youngest of Donald Trump’s daughters and his only child with ex-wife Marla Maples, graduated from Georgetown Law Center in a virtual ceremony over the weekend. President Trump celebrated his daughter’s graduation with a tweet, writing, “Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!” Tiffany Trump’s mother, Marla Maples, replied to the tweet, adding, “we are so grateful for your kind [heart].”

We are so grateful for your kind ♥️@TiffanyATrump & dedication to your education, commitment to humanity & most important your wisdom which is your God blessing to share 🙌 https://t.co/ef6WYTEOnm — marla maples (@itsmarlamaples) May 20, 2020

Trump, who was named in part for the 5th avenue jewelry titan, Tiffany & Co., was raised by Maples in California and has stayed largely out of the national spotlight. Her graduation leaves many to wonder how she will factor into the political establishment of her family in the upcoming election.

Here’s what you need to know:

With Her Law School Degree, Tiffany Trump Is Now the Most Educated of Her Siblings

Trump graduated with a degree in sociology from the University of Pennsylvania in 2016, the same university where her father earned his degree in economics at the Wharton School in 1968. Her eldest brother, Don Jr., also graduated from U. Penn. with a B.S. in economics in 2000, as did her sister, Ivanka, in 2004. Though she is the first of her siblings to attend law school, she is not the first to pursue an education at Georgetown. Her brother, Eric, graduated with honors from Georgetown in 2006, and Ivanka attended Georgetown for two years before transferring to the Wharton School in 2002. While pursuing her J.D. at Georgetown, Trump also joined the Cyberlaw Society, of which she eventually became president.

The 26-year-old singer and model has stayed largely out of the spotlight since her father moved into the White House despite attending school in D.C. The Washingtonian, which ran a story in January about Trump’s time at Georgetown Law, relayed reports that the First Daughter liked to keep a low profile. The piece included a story, heard repeated on the Georgetown grapevine, that when a professor cold-called on Trump and she didn’t know the answer, a member of her security detail answered the question – correctly – for her. The piece did not confirm or deny the veracity of the story, instead noting it was “very likely apocryphal.”

Georgetown Law Is Ranked #14 Among Law Schools In The U.S.

Georgetown Law is ranked #14 by U.S. News, giving it the final spot in the coveted “Top 14” of law schools. The rankings among top law schools have been remarkably consistent over the last ten years, with Georgetown oscillating between #13 and #14 until it was briefly edged out by the University of Texas at Austin in 2018. (Yale Law School has sat in the #1 spot since U.S. News began its ranking in 1987.)

Other notable graduates of the Georgetown Law Center include Trump’s former campaign chairman and convicted felon, Paul Manafort, Congressman and House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer, and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.