Madison Bell: Police Search for Missing Ohio Teen

On May 17, around 10:30 in the morning, 18-year-old Madison Bell left her Ross County home in central Ohio to go to a tanning appointment in the neighboring Highland County, according to the Wilmington News Journal. She never showed up for the appointment. Hours later, Bell had not returned home, prompting her family to file a missing persons report.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bell’s Phone & Car Were Found At A Nearby Church

When Bell did not return home, authorities tracked her phone to the parking lot of Good Shepherd Church, where her car was found unlocked with the keys in the ignition.

“She yelled, ‘I’m going to go tan. I’ll be right back.’ and I was like, ‘Okay, be careful,'” recalls Bell’s mom, Melissa Montavon. “She left and I haven’t heard from her since.”

Montavon has since been active on Facebook, urging anyone with information to get in touch with law enforcement. In a Facebook post, she wrote, “I cannot give a description of what she was wearing. I was cleaning when she changed clothes and left, and yelled mom, I’m going to tan and I’ll be right back.”

“She would NEVER be even a few minutes late from wherever she was going without calling or texting me,” insists Montavon in her post. “A couple people saw a tall white male approx late 20’s to early 30’s who was in the church parking lot before 10am with a white car… he had a polo shirt and the car had California license plates according to witnesses.”

Bell is described as 5’6″ or 5’7″ and weighs between 120 and 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and she is reported to have a cross tattooed on her neck and ghost tattooed on her side. The Wilmington News Journal reported that Bell was wearing a t-shirt and black leggings and/or Star Wars pants with brown sandals and a black North Face jacket. Authorities placed a white vehicle with California tags in the church parking lot and are pursuing leads that match the car’s description.

Search Efforts Are Underway in Greenfield

The Highland County and Ross County Sheriff’s Offices and the Greenfield Police Department have been actively investigating Bell’s disappearance. Authorities were tipped off about a white car, but further investigation found that it was not the car in question.

“When a parent’s child goes missing in this case it becomes a concern for everybody in the community,” said Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera in an interview with Fox19. “We’re a small community and the community is coming together strong and everybody is actively looking for Madison at this time. We hope that we hear from her soon and find out that she’s ok.”

On Sunday evening, the community organized a search party. The Scioto Valley Guardian published a video to Facebook of Bell’s mother pleading for her daughter to return safely. The Ohio Attorney General has classified Bell as “lost, injured, or missing.”

“Whoever has her, bring her home to her family,” Montavon says. “This is not right. You don’t take her and not bring her home. She needs to be back home where she’s safe. She needs to be here to finish her graduation week with her senior friends, so please return her.”

Bell is a senior at Edward Lee McClain High School. Her graduation is scheduled for May 22. Those with information are asked to call the Highland County Sheriff’s office at (937) 393-1421 or the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 773-1185.

