Ronald Shurer, Recipient of the Medal of Honor, Dies at 41

Staff Sgt. Ronald Shurer II was an Army medic with the 3rd Special Forces Group Airborne who received a medal of honor for his actions in Afghanistan in 2008, died at the age of 41 from lung cancer.

Shurer, born in Fairbanks Alaska, grew up in Puyallup, Washington, graduated from Rogers High School in 1997 and graduated from Washington State University with a degree in business economics in 2001.

He enlisted in the Army, where he helped stabilize and rescue more than a dozen injured soldiers through a haze of bullets from enemy fire and returned to the fight.

In 2017, he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and held on for two more years before his death.

Shurer Quickly Rose Through the Ranks

Shurer was inspired to enlist after 9/11, but was rejected due to a medical condition, local TV station KIRO-7 reported.

However, he was accepted the second time he was enlisted and became a medic at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. In 2006, he was promoted from sergeant to staff sergeant. At one point, he was selected for the Special Forces qualification course and passed.

He served with the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force in the winter of 2007. In his second deployment to Afghanistan, he was deployed to Shok Valley, a mission that Business Insider described as capturing or killing high-value targets.

Shurer Earned His Medal of Honor After Aiding Several Soldiers While Enduring Heavy Gunfire

According to the U.S. Army, Shurer was supporting Special Forces operators and Afghan commandos on April 6, 2008.

The team was moving through a valley when they ran into sniper fire, rocket-propelled grenades and machine gunfire. Shurer was notified about the assault and told there were several injured.

“With disregard for his safety, Shurer moved quickly through a hail of bullets toward the base of the mountain to reach the pinned-down forward element,” the Army reported. “While on the move, Shurer stopped to treat a wounded teammate’s neck injury caused by shrapnel from a recent RPG blast.”

He helped evacuate soldiers, “carrying and lowering the wounded down the steep mountainside, using his body to shield them from enemy fire and shrapnel. After he loaded the wounded in an evacuation helicopter, Shurer went back up the mountain to fight,” KIRO-7 reported.

Shurer was on the mountain for six hours and killed several insurgents, Business Insider reported. Shurer provided aid to four Army soldiers and 10 Afghan troops, despite being wounded in his arm and sniper fire hitting his helmet.

“It felt like I’d been hit in the head with a baseball bat,” Shurer reportedly said later.

On October 1, he was awarded the Medal of Honor at a White House ceremony.

Shurer’s Cancer Had Metastasized

When Shurer received his stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis, doctors told him the cancer had spread to other organs.

Shurer documented his experience with cancer through his Instagram account, which he told Military.com was meant to inspire others. “I think there’s a lot of value in just sharing these things that are a little bit scary, a little bit nerve-wracking. It affects so many people’s lives out there,” he told them.

Shurer was being treated by a team of specialists at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland and he also received care in Washington, D.C.

Shurer went through his deployment and his cancer diagnosis with his wife, Miranda Lantz, by his side. They had two children: Cameron, 12 and Tyler, 8.

