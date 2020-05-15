WATCH: Trump Says Masks are Optional at White House Press Briefing

During the White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing on Friday, not every member of the team was wearing a mask. While President Trump has never worn a mask while leading the White House press briefings, for the first time, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx were standing behind the podium with protective masks on their face.

Present at the briefing but not wearing masks, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper. CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins asked why some of the Coronavirus Task Force members were wearing a mask and some were not.

Trump said, “We’ve all been tested, I’ve been tested. We’ve all been tested. We’re quite a distance away and we’re outdoors, so I gave them the option that they could wear it or not. So, you can blame it on me. I gave them the option, ‘You can wear it or not.'”

Trump still hasn't figured out that getting tested often for coronavirus doesn't mean you shouldn't also wear a mask pic.twitter.com/8Fo6HCz8eu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2020

It’s been a few weeks since Fauci has attended the Coronavirus Task Force pressers, but three days earlier, he appeared before the U.S. Senate to discuss the process of opening the economy back up at a hearing entitled, “COVID-19: Safely Getting Back to Work and School.”

While numerous lawmakers joined via video conference, which marked the first Senate hearing held since March, Fauci told the Senate committee that schools should not expect a coronavirus vaccine by the time students are expected to return to class in the fall. He said even suggesting that a vaccine will be available at that time was a “bridge too far.”

Trump Said,’Our Country Has to Get Back to Work,’ After Fauci Discussed the Drawbacks of Returning to Normal Too Soon at Senate Hearing

REPORTER: Are you concerned about kids or teachers bringing the virus home to their families? TRUMP: "I'm concerned about everything, & I'm also concerned about our country. Our country has to get back … when you are doing what we did with the shutdown, that causes death also" pic.twitter.com/NAedgh1znk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2020



During the White House press briefing on Friday, however, Trumps said,

I’m concerned about the country. Our country has to get back. When you are doing what we did with the shutdown, that causes death also. It causes massive depression. It causes drugs. It causes suicide… No, our country has to get back to work again.”

During the Senate hearing, Fauci also discussed his apprehension about certain states opening back up amid the global crisis. He said, “My concern that if some areas — cities, states or what have you — jump over those various checkpoints and prematurely open up, without having the capability of being able to respond effectively and efficiently, my concern is we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks.”

Fauci also dismissed the idea that COVID-19 will just go away on its own. “When you talk about ‘will this virus just disappear’ — and I’ve said publicly many times, that is just not gonna happen because it’s such a highly transmissible virus,” he said.

Fauci Entered ‘Modified Quarantine’ After Being Exposed To COVID-19 at The White House On May 11

Fauci entered “modified quarantine” after being near a White House staffer who tested positive for COVID-19, according to CNN.

Fauci, 79, who many say is a comforting voice of reason during these uncertain times, has assured CNN’s Jake Tapper that he only had “low risk” contact, which means he was not in direct contact with the infected staffer.

Fauci is taking his own precautionary advice and entering what he refers to as “modified quarantine.” Fauci will work from home and continue to work and do interviews via video conference calls for the next 14 days. He will also wear a mask while outside his home and be able to go to the National Institutes of Health if he’s the only one in the office.

Like most White House staffers who are regularly near President Donald Trump, Fauci will be tested for coronavirus every day from here on out. Yesterday, Fauci noted that he tested negative. If required to go to the White House, Fauci said he will take every appropriate precaution.

It was not revealed which White House staffer who has tested positive for COVID-19 was near Fauci. In the past week, Trump’s personal valet driver, Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant, and Mike Pence’s secretary, Katie Waldman, have all tested positive for coronavirus.

