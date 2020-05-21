Westgate Mall Shooting: Multiple People Injured In Glendale, Arizona, Police Say

Police reported to a possible active shooter situation at Westgate Mall in Glendale, Arizona on Wednesday night. Shortly after arriving to the scene, the Glendale Police shared an update on the situation tweeting: “There are no more reports of any active shooting. One suspect is in custody. We are shutting down the Westgate area to ensure everyone is safe.”

Senator Martin Quezada was at the Westgate Entertainment District at the time of the incident. The Arizona senator tweeted, “I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims.”

Quezada, who’s served in the U.S. Senate representing District 29 since 2015, said in a second tweet, “I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. Not sure how many others I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details ’til I speak to police. I’m ok. Lots of shaken up people.”

The Westgate Entertainment District is located at 6571 North Sunset Boulevard. The Glendale Police issued a statement on Twitter saying, “Please stay out of the #Westgate area. Preliminary info from our dispatch is there were at least two persons struck by gunfire and one person is in custody. PIO is en route to the scene.”

A Westgate Mall employee working at the time of the shooting described the situation on Twitter. She said, “I’m here at work with a coworker hiding in the back of our studio. If anyone sees anything going on in the news PLEASE let me know! Hoping to get through all of this.”

A Video from the Alleged Shooter Was Shared On Social Media

A disturbing video shared on social media under the handle Arizona Man was shared on May 20, by a man who said his name was Armando Junior Hernandez. After flashing video of a large gun, he said from the seat in his vehicle, “Hello, I’m going to be the shooter of Westgate 2020. This is to get back at mean society. So let’s get this done.”

After putting on a camo protective mask, the video then shows the shooter firing off rounds off shots while entering the Westage Entertainment District. Suddenly, the video cuts to a woman lying down by the front left wheel of her car, possibly injured, and the shooter said, “Society is bull****.”

The woman pleads in response, “I have nothing to do with that!” and “You already shot me, dude!”

Arizona’s Stay at Home Order Expired On May 15

Governor Ducey Provides Updates On COVID-19 In Arizona

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey officially allowed the state’s Stay at Home order to expire amid the COVID-19 outbreak which is why the Westgate Entertainment District was open and filled with customers. Hair salons, nail salons, restaurants, and non-essential businesses were allowed to resume operations and sell items in-store.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Ducey announced that the state’s reopening was going incredibly smooth and that he looks forward to soon reopening summer camps, schools, and youth activities.

