COVID-19 Vacation Credit: How Much Money Would You Get From the Next Stimulus Payment?

The latest coronavirus-related stimulus proposal has to do with a different type of payment for the American people than what was seen in the first round of stimulus checks. Specifically, Trump suggested a vacation credit for Americans of up to $4,000 in tax credits for domestic travel, through which the government would reimburse people for payments they make at hotels, theme parks, restaurants, and more.

Trump’s remarks came during a round table discussion with restaurant leaders in May. He called the proposed credit an “Explore America” tax credit. He said, “…Create an ‘Explore America’ — that’s ‘Explore,’ right? Explore America tax credit that Americans can use for domestic travel, including visits to restaurants. That’s a big deal.“

A May 19 press release from the U.S. Travel Association applauded Trump’s suggested credit. The statement read in part, “An ‘Explore America’ tax credit and campaign will do wonders to put America back on the path to prosperity. We applaud the president’s support.”

On June 13, Forbes was the first to report a proposed dollar figure for the tax credit.

Here’s what you need to know:

Americans Could Receive Up to $4,000 in Tax Credits for Domestic Travel Expenses

A $4,000 vacation tax credit is being tossed around. You would get credit for money spent on domestic travel, hotels, restaurants, and amusement parks, among other things. What do you think?? We're talking about this NOW on #13Sunrise! Join us!!https://t.co/ojlJ5g3HqS — Meredith Juliet (@MeredithJuliet_) June 17, 2020

The proposed “Explore America” tax credit would technically provide economic support to Americans in a recession caused primarily by the pandemic — but it wouldn’t be as straightforward as the first stimulus payment was.

For one, the “credit” wouldn’t arrive in the form of a check, direct deposit, or debit card payment. Rather, people would be able to file for tax deductions for domestic travel expenses they incur while spending money at American restaurants, hotels, and other businesses in the travel industry.

Forbes first reported the $4,000 dollar figure for the vacation credit. It’s not clear how much this credit would range, and how eligibility would be figured out. But Suzanne Kelleher of Forbes writes, “The credit would cover up to 50% of a household’s total vacation expenses, up to a maximum of four grand.”

The Tax Credit Is Not Included in a Bill Yet, But the White House Supports the Passage of a Fourth Stimulus Package by August

Kevin Hassett said, per the Wall Street Journal, “The president stated that we’re probably going to have to have some targeted help for the travel and leisure industry because that’s the hardest hit, and it’s going to be slowest to come back. Other pockets like that might emerge in July that we see that might require some targeted policies and we’re studying it.”

Though Hassett pointed out that many of the details around this fourth stimulus package are unknown as of yet, he maintained that “absolutely, 100 percent” there would be another stimulus package passed in the coming months.

Given the Trump administration’s support of the “Explore America” vacation credit, and the administration’s total lack of support for a second round of stimulus checks, it’s possible that this vacation credit could be the next form of “stimulus payment” that the American people see in the months to come.

READ NEXT: Learn More About the ‘Explore America’ Vacation Credit