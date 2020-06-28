WATCH: Video Shows Shooter Firing Amid Jefferson Square Park Protest

Louisville Metro Police responded to reports of gunshots at Jefferson Square Park, which has been the central location for the ongoing protests in support of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky on June 27. At around 9:35 p.m. local time, LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington confirmed to the Courier-Jornal, “We are currently working an active police situation at Jefferson Square Park.”

Video of the horrifying incident during which two people were shot, one fatally, was captured on camera and shared on Twitter. People attending the protest can be seen running from the square, hiding, laying down on the ground, and diving behind vehicles.

WARNING: The following video may be disturbing for viewers and contains footage and sounds of multiple rounds of gunfire.

CONTENT WARNING: This video of today’s shooting at Jefferson Square Park was pulled from the FB livestream of one of Louisville’s more vocal protesters. Absolutely horrifying to see. To my friends, coworkers and anybody else down there, please be vigilant. Please be safe. pic.twitter.com/AT8PiOIKrG — John Boyle (@JBernardBoyle) June 28, 2020

Another video was shared by a man named Isiah Collins, who was standing near the back of the park when the shots went off, according to WHAS 11 reporter Jessie Cohen.

This is video from Isaiah Collins who was in the area when the shots went off. He was at the back end of Jefferson Square Park @WHAS11 #nightteam pic.twitter.com/POPMfkYOFL — Jessie Cohen (@jessiecohennews) June 28, 2020

Later on, police vehicles surrounded Jefferson Square Park. Officers in riot gear were seen entering the area where the shooting took place near 6th and Jefferson.

LMPD brought in some officers in riot gear following the reported shooting in Jefferson Square Park. @courierjournal pic.twitter.com/FPk1NGL3RN — Not Ben Tobin (@Billy_Kobin) June 28, 2020

It has not yet been confirmed if any of the injured victims have died from their wounds. As reported by WDRB, emergency workers putting a victim onto a stretcher and into an ambulance. By 9:45 p.m., Jefferson Square Park was completely blocked off by police.

LMPD Confirmed 1 Fatality Following the Shooting

Just about 9 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in Jefferson Square Park. Calls then came in that Sheriff’s Department personnel were in the park performing life-saving measures on a male who eventually died at the scene. — LMPD (@LMPD) June 28, 2020

LMPD confirmed that one victim had died from their injuries sustained on Saturday night. They tweeted, “Just about 9 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in Jefferson Square Park. Calls then came in that Sheriff’s Department personnel were in the park performing life-saving measures on a male who eventually died at the scene.”

“A short time later, we got a report of another shooting victim at the Hall of Justice,” LMPD continued. “That person was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers cleared the park completely and have secured the entire area so homicide detectives can conduct their investigation.”

“Detectives are trying to gather as much information as possible in order to identify all who were involved in the incident. The park will remain closed for the next several hours. We will provide an update in the morning as more information becomes available. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 574-LMPD.”

Video shared Twitter showed protestors taking a moment of silence for “the man who lost his life.”

Witnesses Reported That A Man Asked to Leave the Protest Returned With a Gun & Started Shooting

#BREAKING: Shots FIRED at Jefferson Square Park. We’re unsure what happened and if there are any injuries. We’re working to find out more info. This is the central location where people meet to protest for #BreonnaTaylor @WLKY pic.twitter.com/kXp4mB2ahH — Shaquille Lord (@ShaqWLKY) June 28, 2020



WAVE 3 News reporter Phylicia Ashley tweeted, “Fatal shooting reported at Jefferson Square Park. Another person injured. Still waiting to get updates and details from #lmpd. Witness videos allege a man was asked to leave the memorial and protest space then came back with a gun and started shooting into the crowd.”

The suspected shooter’s identity has not yet been released.

Following the incident, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered. It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene. My thanks to the first responders who assisted at the scene. I will have more to say tomorrow, as additional information becomes available.”

