New Video Footage in Erik Salgado Death Shows Moments of Police Encounter

New videos in the death of Erik Salgado show the moments after California Highway Patrol officers opened fire on him and his pregnant girlfriend in a car police say was stolen. Salgado, 23, was killed, in the June 6 shooting, and his pregnant partner lost their child, according to Salgado’s family.

The latest footage comes in the form of several video clips released by Shane Bauer, a journalist and author, who received them from someone present at the scene of the shooting. Bauer tweeted the videos out in a thread. Stills from those videos have also been shared in local news coverage in the last day.

Now, organizers and activists alike are demanding police accountability; specifically, that the officers who fired an estimated 40 rounds at Salgado and his partner are identified publicly, detained, and brought to justice.

In the videos, one can hear confusion and conversation, as well as the cries of Salgado’s pregnant partner as officers order to get on her knees at gunpoint. Bauer noted, “at 1:09 am, two hours after the shooting, the injured pregnant woman still [appeared] to be [at the scene].”

Here is some surveillance footage released by reporter Henry Lee of KTVU, showing the moment that cops fired dozens of shots at Salgado’s car:

UPDATE: Dozens of shots from @CHP_GoldenGate rifles heard in new surveillance video of deadly shooting of Erik Salgado at 96th & Cherry. 3 #CHP officers opened fire after Salgado rammed their vehicles w/stolen Dodge Challenger, per @oaklandpoliceca. His pregnant gf hit by gunfire pic.twitter.com/4qjw7M3BVQ — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) June 10, 2020

And here are the videos showing the moments that took place after Salgado was shot and killed, shared by Bauer.

The video starts just as the last shot is fired. One officer shouts "hands up motherfucker!" They shout for him to turn the car off, but he's dead. 3/ pic.twitter.com/taWu7HbKU8 — Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) June 10, 2020

In the above footage, a neighbor can be heard telling someone “to get the kids down.” Moments later, a voice can be heard saying, “Hands up motherf*cker!”

Bauer says this is the voice of an officer shouting to Salgado’s car, telling him to turn the car off, but that Salgado was dead by then.

They take the pregnant woman out of the car and order her at gunpoint to get on her knees as she screams in pain. 4/ pic.twitter.com/Wl4frccPIQ — Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) June 10, 2020

Salgado’s partner has not spoken publicly about what happened, but Bauer says the woman’s voice in these videos belong to her. In the next video, voices can be heard saying “can you get out of the car?,” and “Get out of the car,” seemingly to a woman.

In the subsequent videos, the screams of a woman can be heard again, with an officer telling someone to give the woman aid. It’s not clear how much time has passed since shots were fired, but Bauer says Salgado’s pregnant partner was on the scene for at least two hours after.

At 1:09 am, two hours after the shooting, the injured pregnant woman still appears to be there. (The neighbors told me that the voice of the injured sounding woman was her). 6/ pic.twitter.com/1jgQD9hgbk — Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) June 10, 2020

Following news of his death, protestors took to the street on Monday, participating in demonstrations in his hometown of East Oakland. His sister, Amanda, said at the demonstration, via KQED, “Erik was a good daddy, he was a good brother, he was a good primo [cousin], a good dad. He was a product of the streets like all of us are, a product of his environment. That don’t make him a bad person. That don’t make him a criminal.”

Amanda also added, per CBS San Francisco, “I want them to be upfront about it. We just want to know why they shot him. Why was it 40 times? Why not try other methods to get him out of the car?“

“The City of Oakland is committed to conducting a rigorous and transparent investigation into this fatal shooting that occurred in our city,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said on Monday.

Though Salgado’s partner has not spoken publicly, she was listed as being in stabled condition at a nearby hospital by CBS San Francisco on June 8.

