WATCH: George Floyd: ‘Spider-Man’ Protesters Declare Autonomous Zone, Climb Up Condos in Portland

Around 300 people are currently on the scene at protests being held in Portland, Oregon as barricades are erected and an autonomous zone is declared.

Crowds of protesters are climbing buildings, pointing lasers, and chanting “if we don’t get no justice, you don’t get no peace” at Mayor Ted Wheeler’s residence in Portland, Oregon, according to Portland Tribune Journalist Sergio Olmos.

About 200-300 people here, some manning the barricades pic.twitter.com/8Zr2tn811x — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 18, 2020

Videos shared by Olmos this morning showed the crowd gathered outside Wheeler’s condo on Jackson Street.

“If we don’t get no justice, you don’t get no peace” outside the Mayors condo pic.twitter.com/65NTcmUdOn — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 18, 2020

One of the protesters was dubbed “Spider-Man” after he was captured on camera attempting to scale the condos.

One protestor is being called “Spider-Man” for trying to climb the condos pic.twitter.com/Quow9nvJPh — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 18, 2020

Lasers and lights were shone into the complex where the mayor resides.

Protestors shining lasers and lights into the condos pic.twitter.com/ahEsh679LV — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 18, 2020

The protests began in Portland, Oregon, 20 days ago following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. The protesters are demanding racial justice and police reform.

KOIN reported that on June 17, “the Portland City Council voted 3-1 to cut $15 million from the Portland Police Bureau budget in the next fiscal year.”

Protesters are Reportedly Declaring 2020 Block of Southwest Jackson Street an ‘Autonomous Zone’

“Left-wing protesters” have been reportedly declaring the neighborhood of Mayor Wheeler, near the 2020 block of Southwest Jackson Street in Portland “an autonomous zone.”

Managing Editor of Human Events Ian Miles Cheong said on Twitter, “Antifa in Portland has occupied the neighborhood where Mayor Ted Wheeler lives and have declared it an autonomous zone. They’ve set up barricades and police are choosing not to respond.”

Antifa in Portland has occupied the neighborhood where Mayor Ted Wheeler lives and have declared it an autonomous zone. They've set up barricades and police are choosing not to respond. You hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/5XJsaAgr6g — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 18, 2020

Portland Independent Documentarians also posted video from the scene, stating on Twitter that “barricades are being erected on all sides. The crowd of protesters are energized by the call to occupy. #PortlandProtests #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter.”

Barricades are being erected on all sides. The crowd of protesters are energized by the call to occupy. #PortlandProtests #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/YalJuO4xlx — Portland Independent Documentarians (@PDocumentarians) June 18, 2020

A “battle drum circle” formed near the 2020 block of Southwest Jackson Street, as the crowd chanted “black lives matter.”

An autonomous zone was declared in Seattle last week.

The Autonomous Zone was Created Following the Escalation of Protests During the Past Week

Protesters are marching across the Hawthorne Bridge this evening. pic.twitter.com/5rVDsFIexK — KATU News (@KATUNews) June 18, 2020



Demonstrators marched across the Fremont and Hawthorne Bridges in Portland overnight on June 17 after escalation of protests during the past week.

Portland Police Bureau released an official statement which said one person has been arrested after a vehicle struck three pedestrians during demonstrations on June 16-17.

One group of several [hundred] assembled at Jefferson High School and marched to the top deck of the Fremont Bridge. A separate group gathered downtown near the Justice Center at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Main Street. This group blocked the street and marched around to the 2nd Avenue side, which is the entrance to PPB’s Central Precinct. A little after 11 p.m., the flag was removed from outside the Central Precinct doors. The flag cord was tied from the door to a fire hydrant on the Southside roll up door to prevent it from opening. Additionally, the Central Precinct main doors were locked from the outside with a u-lock blocking anyone inside from leaving. This presented a life safety issue for those inside. The flag was lit on fire and one person was injured by the burning flag. Warnings were given and the crowd left the area. Officers removed the exterior locks and objects on the doors. Just after 1 a.m., a vehicle encountered the crowd near Southwest 3rd Avenue near Alder Street. The vehicle struck several demonstrators and left at a high rate of speed, driving the wrong way on streets. It appeared to be followed by several other vehicles that were associated with the protesters. Officers located three patients and were able to provide support while Portland Fire & Rescue medics tended the patients. Two were transported by ambulance as trauma entries; another was taken by personal vehicle for treatment. PPB’s Air Support Unit (ASU) Officers were able to watch the vehicle and provide location updates as the suspect vehicle drove recklessly. ASU Officers were able to vector in the East Precinct Officers to the location where the driver had stopped and fled on foot near the Southeast Clinton Street and 100 Avenue. The driver was arrested. The suspect vehicle had also struck at least one other vehicle and a barrier during the incident.

The statement goes on to say the driver was identified as 27-year-old Anthony Eaglehorse-Lassandro.

NEW: Portland Police say Anthony Eaglehorse-Lassandro, 27, was followed by their air support unit. Hit a vehicle, and a barrier after being caught on camera by @kevin_parks

hitting multiple protesters — ditched his car. Now facing multiple charges including felony hit and run. https://t.co/fPNNoQGm3W pic.twitter.com/8s3afu0bhk — Matthew Smith (@MattSmithKIRO7) June 17, 2020

Photos and video of the Central Precinct flag being set alight were posted to Twitter.

And now the flag is on fire pic.twitter.com/2mfhvCs7tH — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) June 17, 2020

There is tension among the protestors pic.twitter.com/8WolkicKid — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 17, 2020

Video Shows the Moment Cars Struck People at Protests

Reports emerged across local media of incidents involving cars at protests near Multnomah County Justice Center on 1120 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue on June 17.

This individual was injured by the dark grey Kia. Volunteer medics and one fire department medic is rendering aid. #PortlandProtests #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/omwFnGTKQf — Portland Independent Documentarians (@PDocumentarians) June 17, 2020

The moment where a car hit a protester at the scene was captured on camera.

This motherfucker just plowed through peaceful protestors, TWICE#portlandprotest pic.twitter.com/RRvNgTEjZ3 — Kevin Parks (@kevin_parks) June 17, 2020

The Columbian journalist Nathan Howard said police were in pursuit of a vehicle after several were struck near Multnomah County Justice Center. He reported that at least three people were injured. His video shows a person who appears to be injured lying on the ground:

Police and fire are on scene at what appears to be multiple people struck by a car in downtown Portland. No apparent fatalities, but at least three people injured. pic.twitter.com/2jQg1o1kCu — Nathan Howard (@SmileItsNathan) June 17, 2020

Police just told me they are in pursuit of the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/btGMXgBZ6X — Nathan Howard (@SmileItsNathan) June 17, 2020

Police reported on June 17 that they were responding to “two patients who were struck by a vehicle.”

PPB Officers responding to SE 3/Alder to assist @PDXFire get to two patients who were struck by a vehicle. Officers are trying to help get medical attention to those in need. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 17, 2020

They advised citizens through their official Twitter account to clear the “unsafe” area after a police officer was hit in the head with a rock and taken to hospital.

A group continues to stay downtown in the streets. One officer was injured after being hit in the head with a large rock. Ofc. transported to hospital. Fires have been lit. A store was looted. Arrests are being made. Leave the area, it is not safe. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 16, 2020

Katu News reported that local police were seeking witnesses and tips concerning a car involved in protests in South East Portland on June 13. In video the news outlet posted, witnesses can be heard saying the driver “ran over a guy on a unicycle.”

WATCH: Police seek tips after vehicle became entangled in a protest on Saturday evening in SE Portland: https://t.co/VVgKE4gqYe pic.twitter.com/1oofK56F0Z — KATU News (@KATUNews) June 15, 2020

A fake mayoral account, #teargasted, has been created on Twitter, which it appears is being used to mobilize protesters. It includes edited parodies of Portland Police promotional videos and details of where the next protest will be happening.

Please do not under any circumstances do this. https://t.co/x5NCAZfx5R — #TearGasTed (@teargasted) June 18, 2020

The third in our series of PSA videos is out. Please watch, share, and be nice to mayors. https://t.co/ZWEcrfu5Mu — #TearGasTed (@teargasted) June 15, 2020

