WATCH: George Floyd: ‘Spider-Man’ Protesters Declare Autonomous Zone, Climb Up Condos in Portland

WATCH: George Floyd: ‘Spider-Man’ Protesters Declare Autonomous Zone, Climb Up Condos in Portland

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Lasers Protests Portland

Twitter/ @MrOlmos Portland protesters shine lasers and lights into the residence of Mayor Ted Wheeler.

Around 300 people are currently on the scene at protests being held in Portland, Oregon as barricades are erected and an autonomous zone is declared.

Crowds of protesters are climbing buildings, pointing lasers, and chanting “if we don’t get no justice, you don’t get no peace” at Mayor Ted Wheeler’s residence in Portland, Oregon, according to Portland Tribune Journalist Sergio Olmos.

Videos shared by Olmos this morning showed the crowd gathered outside Wheeler’s condo on Jackson Street.

One of the protesters was dubbed “Spider-Man” after he was captured on camera attempting to scale the condos.

Lasers and lights were shone into the complex where the mayor resides.

The protests began in Portland, Oregon, 20 days ago following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. The protesters are demanding racial justice and police reform.

KOIN reported that on June 17, “the Portland City Council voted 3-1 to cut $15 million from the Portland Police Bureau budget in the next fiscal year.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Protesters are Reportedly Declaring 2020 Block of Southwest Jackson Street an ‘Autonomous Zone’

“Left-wing protesters” have been reportedly declaring the neighborhood of Mayor Wheeler, near the 2020 block of Southwest Jackson Street in Portland “an autonomous zone.”

Managing Editor of Human Events Ian Miles Cheong said on Twitter, “Antifa in Portland has occupied the neighborhood where Mayor Ted Wheeler lives and have declared it an autonomous zone. They’ve set up barricades and police are choosing not to respond.”

Portland Independent Documentarians also posted video from the scene, stating on Twitter that “barricades are being erected on all sides. The crowd of protesters are energized by the call to occupy. #PortlandProtests #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter.”

A “battle drum circle” formed near the 2020 block of Southwest Jackson Street, as the crowd chanted “black lives matter.”

An autonomous zone was declared in Seattle last week.

The Autonomous Zone was Created Following the Escalation of Protests During the Past Week


Demonstrators marched across the Fremont and Hawthorne Bridges in Portland overnight on June 17 after escalation of protests during the past week.

Portland Police Bureau released an official statement which said one person has been arrested after a vehicle struck three pedestrians during demonstrations on June 16-17.

One group of several [hundred] assembled at Jefferson High School and marched to the top deck of the Fremont Bridge.

A separate group gathered downtown near the Justice Center at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Main Street. This group blocked the street and marched around to the 2nd Avenue side, which is the entrance to PPB’s Central Precinct.

A little after 11 p.m., the flag was removed from outside the Central Precinct doors. The flag cord was tied from the door to a fire hydrant on the Southside roll up door to prevent it from opening. Additionally, the Central Precinct main doors were locked from the outside with a u-lock blocking anyone inside from leaving. This presented a life safety issue for those inside. The flag was lit on fire and one person was injured by the burning flag. Warnings were given and the crowd left the area. Officers removed the exterior locks and objects on the doors.

Just after 1 a.m., a vehicle encountered the crowd near Southwest 3rd Avenue near Alder Street. The vehicle struck several demonstrators and left at a high rate of speed, driving the wrong way on streets. It appeared to be followed by several other vehicles that were associated with the protesters.

Officers located three patients and were able to provide support while Portland Fire & Rescue medics tended the patients. Two were transported by ambulance as trauma entries; another was taken by personal vehicle for treatment.

PPB’s Air Support Unit (ASU) Officers were able to watch the vehicle and provide location updates as the suspect vehicle drove recklessly. ASU Officers were able to vector in the East Precinct Officers to the location where the driver had stopped and fled on foot near the Southeast Clinton Street and 100 Avenue. The driver was arrested. The suspect vehicle had also struck at least one other vehicle and a barrier during the incident.

The statement goes on to say the driver was identified as 27-year-old Anthony Eaglehorse-Lassandro.

Photos and video of the Central Precinct flag being set alight were posted to Twitter.

Video Shows the Moment Cars Struck People at Protests

Reports emerged across local media of incidents involving cars at protests near Multnomah County Justice Center on 1120 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue on June 17.

The moment where a car hit a protester at the scene was captured on camera.

The Columbian journalist Nathan Howard said police were in pursuit of a vehicle after several were struck near Multnomah County Justice Center. He reported that at least three people were injured. His video shows a person who appears to be injured lying on the ground:

Police reported on June 17 that they were responding to “two patients who were struck by a vehicle.”

They advised citizens through their official Twitter account to clear the “unsafe” area after a police officer was hit in the head with a rock and taken to hospital.

Katu News reported that local police were seeking witnesses and tips concerning a car involved in protests in South East Portland on June 13. In video the news outlet posted, witnesses can be heard saying the driver “ran over a guy on a unicycle.”

A fake mayoral account, #teargasted, has been created on Twitter, which it appears is being used to mobilize protesters. It includes edited parodies of Portland Police promotional videos and details of where the next protest will be happening.

READ NEXT: C3 Church Pastors Step Down Amidst Claims of Racism

Read More
, , ,