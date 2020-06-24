Trump’s Phoenix Rally Packs 3,000-Capacity Church: See Crowd Photos

President Donald Trump spoke at a “Students for Trump” event in Phoenix, Arizona today. Although this wasn’t an official rally that was part of his campaign schedule, it was still essentially a rally event for students. The event was held at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, which has a capacity of about 3,000, and the venue appeared full in photos and videos.

Here’s a look at crowd photos and how many attended the event. The last time Trump had an official rally in Phoenix — in February 2020 — about 14,000 attended.

The 3,000-Capacity Church Venue Appeared Full

Hundreds of people were already lining up late Monday night for the Tuesday afternoon event, AZ Family reported, and the church’s capacity is 3,000. From photos of the event, it looked like the venue was full. In the photo below, you can see a big part of the lower section is full.

The scene of President Trump’s appearance at a Phoenix mega-church. No social distancing. And the only masks I am seeing are being worn by the White House travel pool pic.twitter.com/WYBRjAiDJp — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 23, 2020

Some attendees did wear masks, but they didn’t appear to be the majority of the people.

A quick search for the Dream City Church shows that about 20,000 attend during nonpandemic times for church services. This attendance includes the church’s six locations, Slate reported.

Here’s another look at the crowd. As you can see, the venue looked full both at the top levels and at the lower levels.

There was no social distancing to be seen and, as Jordan Fabian of Bloomberg noted, very few were wearing masks.

Inside Phoenix mega church for President Trump’s Turning Point speech, full house, no distancing and very few masks being worn pic.twitter.com/PJR5zu4mbZ — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) June 23, 2020

Ben Tracy of CBS News also commented on the lack of masks and distancing.

At a Trump event in Phoenix where there is no social distancing and hardly anyone is wearing a mask. Arizona has one of the worst #covid issue in the country right now. pic.twitter.com/OdqfjSSui8 — Ben Tracy (@benstracy) June 23, 2020

Cleavon Gilman, an ER doctor in Arizona, tweeted concern about the people seated so close together as numbers in Arizona were rising.

On the WORST day of the pandemic in #Arizona with 58,179 cases and single-day records of ⚠️3,593 new cases and ⚠️42 new deaths, these unmasked #Trump supporters at Dream City Church, Phoenix Arizona are breathing #COVID in and out. pic.twitter.com/EI1Oy4gUiZ — 🎤😷Cleavon Gilman, MD🌵 (@Cleavon_MD) June 23, 2020

Trump spent quite a bit of time talking about the “radical left.”

“The radical left, they hate our history, they hate our values, and they hate everything we prize as Americans,” Trump told the crowd after getting a lot of cheers from the audience.

He told the group that the left doesn’t love the U.S. and is not interested in helping the downtrodden. “If you give power to people that demolish monuments and attack churches…then nothing is sacred and no one is safe,” he said.

Only About 50 to 60 Were in an Overflow Area, According to Local Reports

It appeared that there was not an overflow crowd for this event. Gliberto Zermeno of CBS 5 said there were only about 50 to 60 people outside the event. It’s not clear if an overflow crowd was encouraged for this event or not.

About 50-60 people outside #StudentsForTrump event as Trump begins his speech. pic.twitter.com/Ijk8tUWRLb — Gilbert Zermeño (@Photog5i) June 23, 2020

Here’s another look inside the church.

Trump Talked about Mars, People Who Loved Him, and Mail-In Voting

During the rally, Trump promised that the U.S. would be the first country to plant a flag on Mars.

#Breaking: American president Donald Trump said that "The #US will be the first country in the world that will plant an American flag on #Mars", as the US braces is preparing and willing to fly in space to Mars in late 2024. pic.twitter.com/7UTtv2yXne — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@Sotiridi1) June 23, 2020

At another point during the rally, someone yelled, “I love you!” Trump made them stand up and then commented: “Whoah! … Sit down fast please, fast, don’t let them see you. That’s a lot of press back there.”

Girl yells out "I love you." Trump "I love you too, darling. Tomorrow Fake News will say 'He said he loves somebody.'" — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) June 23, 2020

Trump also talked for a while about how the virus was an “excuse” for mail-in ballots. But studies have shown that voter fraud isn’t a major concern with mail-in ballots. In fact, mail-in ballots have been used for absentee voting for years. In 2016, 33 million votes were cast by mail, Brookings reported.

Washington state has used mail-in ballots since 2005, the New York Times reported, and there has been no evidence of widespread fraud. In fact, Washington’s Secretary of State Kim Wyman said any method of voting has the chance of fraud, but in her state mail-in ballot fraud was quite low. For example, registration is vetted and Washington voters can track their ballots to see where they go and if they were counted.

A study of elections from 1996 to 2018 found that voting by mail didn’t give an advantage to Democrats or Republicans, Brookings reported.

Hundreds Protested Outside & Were Met with Flash Bangs by Police, Local Reporters Said

#BREAKING: Phoenix Police just declared an unlawful assembly and have used flash bangs on protesters outside President Trump’s rally as they started getting rowdy and blocking the street. Heard several large bangs. #TrumpInAZ #TrumpRallyPhoenix #azfamily pic.twitter.com/qYLYumRh2Q — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) June 23, 2020

While the rally was going on inside, hundreds were protesting outside, AZ Family reported. The Phoenix police used flash bangs when protesters began blocking the streets.

AZ Central reported that police had put on riot gear while protesters were in an area that had been designated as a free-speech zone. They were told to leave and projectiles were shot into the crowd, AZ Central reported.

On Twitter, Phoenix Police said it was an unlawful assembly due to “criminal activity and a current danger to our community.”

An Unlawful Assembly has been declared in the area of Cave Creek and Sharon due to criminal activity and a current danger to our community. Please leave the area including sidewalks, private property or roadways. pic.twitter.com/3kVfZxgFUx — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 23, 2020

Before the event began, pastor Luke Barnett and COO Brendon Zastrow said in a video that they had an air filtration system that would neutralize the virus, NBC News reported. Zastrow said that church members designed the technology and “it kills 99% of COVID within 10 minutes.” The videos were later removed, NBC News reported, and experts have expressed doubt about the claims.

