Graphic Videos Emerge From Massive Crash Near Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia

Very disturbing videos emerged showing people lying in the streets of Philadelphia after a massive crash was reported along Passyunk Avenue and 61st. Be forewarned that the videos emerging from the scene, which you can see later in this article, are very graphic and troubling.

News broke of the tragedy on June 1, as the city is still grappling with riots and protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Philly Voice reported that two people died and eight others were injured, including five children, in the horrific car crash. It occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of South 61st Street. According to Philly Voice, “a grey Chevy Tahoe flipped several times and slammed into a black Hyundai. The Tahoe was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped.” The passengers were ejected. A man and woman in the Tahoe, both age 30, died.

According to CBS Philadelphia, the children injured were aged 8 to 14. “Four of them suffered minor to moderate injuries, while one of the juveniles may have been more seriously injured,” the station reported.

The Videos Capture a Very Disturbing Scene

Again, be forewarned of the graphic nature of the videos.

One video posted to Instagram showed people lying on the pavement and debris scattered around. The video was posted to Instagram by @sye_murdaa, who wrote, “Check on y’all folks 61st & passyunk 10 people just passed away bad car accident.” However, it now appears that 10 people were injured but two died.

The second video is even more graphic, and it shows a child lying next to a motionless woman and blood on the street.

People Reacted With Horror on Social Media, Writing That ‘Bodies’ Were Lying on the Streets

Here are some of the reactions people posted to Twitter.

“YOOOOOO. What did I just watch. If you have family in SW Philadelphia check on them now…bodies everywhere after a fatal car accident on 61st & Passyunk.”

“That sh*t down 61st & Passyunk is gut wrenching.”

“I just saw that video on passyunk. that sh*t got me in tears. Wtf is going on??”

“Oh god the scene at passyunk auto is breaking me.”

Omg where is this please dnt say philly https://t.co/f1yYCY5mlI — Q💅🏾💋 (@__Phuckyogf) June 1, 2020

“Praying so deeply for all the families of those involved in that deadly car accident on Passyunk Ave.”

“bad accident at 61st passyunk bodies everywhere including children.”

“Why tf 60 and passyunk look like a bomb went offf it’s dead bodies everywhere.”

“The accident that happened on passyunk is horrible! Mfs recording not even trying help the people in the street! Wtf.”

“Prayers to those effected from the fatal car accident at 61st & Passyunk. Car accidents are very traumatizing!”

“That accident on Passyunk looks terrible….how tf did that happen. And why are yall recording it.”

The tragedy came as the nation was already reeling from the death of Floyd.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released in the Philadelphia car crash tragedy.

