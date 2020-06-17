WATCH: Police Shoot Man in Car at Lowe’s in Prince George County, Virginia

Police shot a man in his car at a Lowe’s in Prince George County, Virginia, on Wednesday night. Local news channel ABC8 confirmed the shooting, with a brief statement: “Details are limited but 8News has learned that police were called to the area of Puddledock Road and Advantage Drive, near the Lowes and Medical Plaza around 4 p.m.”

Video of the shooting has since been shared to Facebook. The identity of the man who was shot is not known. The extent of his injuries are also not clear.

Journalist Brandon Jarvis was one of the first to tweet news of the shooting. He tweeted, ”Police officers just shot a man inside of his car in the Prince George Lowe’s parking lot off of Puddledock road.” He then posted a video of a man sharing an eyewitness account of what had happened. You can see that video below.

WARNING: This video below is graphic and shows a black man on the ground bleeding.

Here’s what you need to know:

Video Shows Multiple Police Officers Standing Around Car, Multiple Shots Fired

The video of the shooting lasts fourteen minutes, and shows multiple cops standing around a car on an embankment by a Lowe’s parking lot. Multiple shots are fired. The video then pans away from the car as the person taking the video gets closer to the scene of the crime. Then the footage shows a black man bleeding on the grass, as one of the officers appears to be creating a tourniquet for the man’s arm.

“That’s a brother,” someone says in the video, again and again.

“Does he need CPR?” Someone else says.

The rest of the video mostly shows grass and movement, but you can hear the sound of an ambulance siren arriving, as well as near-constant commentary by a growing crowd of people who arrive on the scene.

And here is the video of the eyewitness account, shared by Jarvis:

Eyewitness account of what happened pic.twitter.com/BjC97TaYN3 — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) June 17, 2020

This is a developing post and will be updated.