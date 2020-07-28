Beckie Mullen Dead: ‘GLOW’ & ‘Married With Children’ Star Was 56

Beckie Mullen, star of the 1980s wrestling promotion GLOW and an episode of Married With Children alongside Pamela Anderson, has died at the age of 56.

Mullen’s death was confirmed by her GLOW co-star Little Egypt who tweeted, “We lost one of our #GLOW #GorgeousLadiesofWrestling sisters yesterday. My heart goes out to the family, friends and fans of #BeckieMullen.” Former World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Lance Storm commented on the post writing, “RIP.”

On GLOW, Mullen played the part of Sally the Farmer’s Daughter. The moderator of the Beckie Mullen Fan Club Facebook page said that Mullen died on July 26. Mullen would have celebrated her 57th birthday on July 30.

Pamela Anderson vs Beckie Mullen – Matrimonio con HijosPamela Anderson vs Beckie Mullen en Matrimonio con Hijos 2014-01-20T06:51:47Z

G.L.O.W. "Sally the Farmer's Daughter vs. Beastie"The Farmer's Daughter brings the Road Warrior a bone! ** Be sure to join the facebook group "Forever GLOWing: G.L.O.W. Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling"** 2019-01-05T05:41:28Z

