Blake Neff, Writer for Tucker Carlson, Resigns Over Posts, CNN Says

Blake Neff, a writer for the Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight, has resigned, according to CNN Business, which alleged that Neff had been using a pseudonym to post racist, sexist and offensive comments on online forums. CNN reported that some of the tirades went on for years while others featured the N-word and slurs against other races.

According to CNN, Neff had worked for The Daily Caller – which Carlson helped create – before joining Carlson’s show, where he told Dartmouth Alumni Magazine that he wrote the first draft of anything Carlson read from his teleprompter.

Neff’s Linkedin, Twitter and other social media pages have been deleted.

Here’s What CNN Is Alleging Neff Wrote

Neff’s Muckrack profile showed that he was a South Dakota native and his work was featured in The Hill, The Daily Caller, The Daily Signal and The New Criterion.

According to his profile in the Dartmouth Alumni Magazine, Neff joined the show in November 2016. He said then that he and Carlson saw “eye to eye on most issues” and that he enjoyed the influence the show held.

“Our show is controversial—that’s just objective—but I don’t believe that we’re stoking conflict,” he said. “When people accuse us of that, they’re allowing actual firebrands to stir them up.”

He didn’t say anything about writing for online forums, which CNN has alleged he did throughout his four years working at Carlson’s show.

According to TheWrap, CNN Business was tipped off that Neff was using the username “CharlesXII” on an online forum where the account’s photos contained Neff’s reflection. A Fox News spokesperson told TheWrap that Neff had indeed resigned.

According to CNN, Neff responded to a thread with a subject line “Would u let a JET BLACK congo n*****r do lasik eye surgery on u for 50% off?” by saying, “I wouldn’t get LASIK from an Asian for free, so no.” CNN is also alleging that Neff maintained a thread for five years posting information about a woman’s dating life and inviting others to mock her.

Neff is also accused of writing at different times:

“Black doods staying inside playing Call of Duty is probably one of the biggest factors keeping crime down.” “Honestly given how tired black people always claim to be, maybe the real crisis is their lack of sleep.” (The only people who want to change the NFL Washington Redskins’ name are) “white libs and their university-‘educated’ pets.”

CNN is accusing Neff of making the comments on the website AutoAdmit, which is a website for law students and lawyers. Since the news, a number of threads have appeared on the Auto Admit site in support of “Charles.”

One poster, “Oliver Darcy,” wrote, “Charles needs to OWN this. He has nothing to lose and everything to gain at this point. His whole life story has been archived and is now fodder for the public, so it’s not like there’s any turning back. Charles, if you are reading this, do not think of this as a disaster but an opportunity. Do some CNN interviews. Go on 60 minutes. You were chosen for this role. All the things that make you a good dood will come through.”

That same poster said “Charles” was just being humorous:

Also: #1 writer for the highest-rated cable show in history. You think he can’t make anyone at MSNBC look like a schmuck on live TV? Or anyone at Fox News for that matter? Charles has 30 IQ points on Nick Fuentes. No reason he couldn’t steal his schtick and end up worth $30 million in a few years. At least 30% of the US population INSTINCTIVELY gets the kind of humor we deal out here. That’s an insane number of people who will identify with Charles’ plight. A very large number of poasters, maybe even a majority, belong to the same racial/ethnic categories who routinely get mocked here. They get that this isn’t REAL racism.

In a different CNN thread, someone commented, “whoever tipped off CNN is evil and sick.”

