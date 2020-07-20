COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Why This Week Matters [UPDATE]

On Monday, the Senate will return from their recess and begin negotiations on the details of a fourth stimulus package. They have until their August recess, which begins on August 7, to hammer out the details of the bill.

As Forbes previously reported, the Senate has said they will not pass the HEROES Act, but will instead propose their own stimulus package. Both the Senate and the House must agree on a bill by July 31st if they want to get it to President Trump before September, according to the outlet.

Will There Be a Second Stimulus Check?

It’s likely a second round of stimulus checks will be included in the next stimulus bill.

Last week, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell stated, “We go back in session next week and in the course of the next couple of weeks, I’ll be laying out in the Senate another package. We are looking at another direct payment.”

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow has echoed those sentiments but specified that a next round of payments would likely be less than $1,200 and could be issued to people with lower incomes, according to Fox Business.

Income eligibility could very well be limited to those who make $40,000 or less. On July 6, Forbes quoted McConnell as saying, “I think the people who have been hit the hardest are people who make about $40,000 a year or less.”

An income cap would mean vastly reducing the number of Americans eligible to receive a stimulus check.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has pushed back on the $40,000 cap, stating it’s arbitrary. During a July 9 press conference, Pelosi said, “I don’t know where the $40,000 came from. I think families making over $40,000 probably need assistance, depending on their situation.”

The Next Stimulus Package Will Be ‘a Priority’

Speaking to CNBC on July 9, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stated, “As soon as the Senate gets back [from its current recess], we are going to sit down on a bipartisan basis with the Republicans and the Democrats.” He added that the goal is for legislation to be passed between July 20 and the end of the month.

If the Senate and House can agree on another stimulus package, and it is signed by Trump, then Americans can expect to see stimulus checks as early as August.

As it stands, the HEROES Act calls for a $1,200 check to be issued to eligible Americans, with an additional $1,200 per qualified dependents for up to three dependents.

The legislation also calls for $200 billion to be spent on hazard pay, which could be given to essential workers, and may also include a $13/hour pay raise until workers receive a total of $10,000 if their regular pay is less than $200,000 a year, according to Debt.org.

The HEROES Act also aims to extend unemployment benefits, set into effect from the CARES Act, through January 31, 2021.

If the Senate isn’t able to reach an agreement on the details of a stimulus package by its August recess, then the prospect of a second stimulus check could be delayed. McConnell has stated that the Senate will not work beyond August 7, but Pelosi has said that Congress should not break again until a stimulus package is passed, according to CNET.

READ NEXT: COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Did the HEROES Act Pass?