COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: A ‘Dramatic’ Second Round of Payments Is Coming ‘Soon,’ Trump Says

According to President Trump, a “large” and “dramatic” second round of COVID-19 stimulus payments is planned, and will be a part of a stimulus package proposed by the Trump administration at some point in July. Trump has also promised that the payments will come “very soon,” but he hasn’t given specifics.

In addition to the president’s many comments indicating his support for a second round of stimulus payments, other senior White House advisors have also indicated support for another round. Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has changed his mind about a second round, and has said that it “very well could be” included in the next stimulus package.

However, McConnell has also indicated that a much smaller percentage of the American people could be eligible for those who receive a second round.

Here’s what you need to know about everything that has been said about a second round of stimulus payments by members of the Trump White House:

What Trump Has Most Recently Said About a Second Round of Stimulus Payments

In a one-on-one interview, President Trump tells me Americans can expect another round of stimulus checks soon, but his administration and Congress are still negotiating the exact amount included in the next and likely final round of coronavirus relief. #NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/hKjqakSaYX — Jessi Turnure (@JessiTurnure) July 7, 2020

On Monday, Trump told Jessi Turnure, a reporter for Nextar Washington, the most recent information about the expected timeline for a second round of checks. “We are working on another stimulus package, and that will take place … very soon,” he said.

Congress is currently on summer recess until mid-July. It’s possible that the Trump administration will announce a proposed stimulus package when Congress returns, or in the days leading up to Congress’ return.

As for how much Americans can expect from this next and potentially last round of payments, Trump said that his administration was still working out the details on that. But in the last month he’s offered numerous interviews in which he indicates the size of these payments.

In an interview with FOX Business‘ Blake Burman earlier in the month, Trump said, “I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats, but it’s got to be done properly. I want the money getting to people to be larger so they can spend it. I want the money to get there quickly and in a non-complicated fashion.”

Early in June, Trump spoke with Scripps National Political Editor Joe St. George about whether the American people could expect another round of stimulus payments.

St. George said to Trump, “I have a lot of viewers in Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan who are still struggling economically, sir. They spent all of that first stimulus check. Are you going to get them a second stimulus check?”

“Yeah, we are, we are,” Trump replied. When St. George pushed on a timeline, Trump said, “We had this going better than anyone’s ever seen before. We had the best job numbers, the best economics, the best economy we’ve ever had. And then we had the virus come in from China, and we’re rebuilding it again.”

